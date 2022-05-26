Gautam Gambhir's Jubilation Turns Into Despair In A Second As KL Rahul Drops Crucial Catch

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul blamed the team's poor fielding effort for their defeat against RCB during the IPL 2022 Elimination match. LSG players looked sloppy on the field resulting in drop catches for which they paid a heavy price. Rajat Patidar scored his maiden IPL century but not before he was dropped twice by LSG fielders. Even Dinesh Karthik could have departed early had KL Rahul held onto an easy catch.

RCB vs LSG: Gautam Gambhir's reaction to KL Rahul dropping an easy catch

KL Rahul dropped a sitter during the 15th over of RCB innings. Mohsin Khan was bowling to Dinesh Karthik when he was batting on 2. The RCB batter sliced the ball comfortably to mid-off where Rahul was expected to take the easy catch. Rahul quickly got around the ball and made a timely dive at it. However, while he was falling, Rahul also had the ball in his hands for a split second, only for him to lose its grip upon landing on the turf to leave. Gautam Gambhir, who began clapping in anticipation of the catch in the dugout, was seen shaking his head and covering his face seemingly in disbelief. Karthik rubbed salt to injury as he went on to play another crucial knock in the end-overs for RCB.

RCB vs LSG: Sloppy fielding cost eliminates LSG

Despite KL Rahul's valiant effort with the bat, it was the fielding effort from LSG players which proved to be costly in the end. Patidar was dropped twice, while Karthik also got a lifeline with both the batsmen making the chance count. LSG skipper KL Rahul blamed players' sloppy fielding for his team's 14-run defeat in IPL 2022 eliminator match. The drubbing ended LSG's impressive campaign in IPL 2022. Speaking about poor fielding effort KL Rahul said, "I think it's quite obvious - the reasons why we didn't win. We let ourselves down in the field. Dropping easy catches never helps. The difference was obviously Patidar playing such a knock. When someone in the top three scores a hundred, more often the team wins,".RCB's win over LSG sees them play Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2