Gautam Gambhir's Passionate Reaction After Lucknow's Win Over CSK Is Breaking The Internet

The newly formed Luckow Super Giants put up a brilliant batting performance against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Thursday to win their first match in IPL 2022. The LSG batting unit came good with over 200 runs to chase in 20 overs.

The newly formed Lucknow Super Giants team lost their opening match against Gujarat Titans, however, in this match. However, the LSG vs CSK match witnesses wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock scoring his first half-century of the competition and setting the platform for other batters to take the team across the finish line. Besides the victory, it was the emotions of Lucknow Super Giants team mentor Gautam Gambhir's passionate reaction that the attention of the fans following the completion of the LSG vs CSK match.

IPL 2022: Fans react to Gautam Gambhir's reaction after LSG's win over CSK

Gautam Gambhir is known as a cricketer who is very passionate about the game and is never shied away from showing his emotions on the field. The Lucknow Super Giants mentor was seen roaring in joy as Ayush Badoni hit winnings runs against CSK in their second match of the competition. LSG was able to chase down the target of 211 with three balls to spare, with Evin Lewis' smashing 23-ball 55, while Badoni played a cameo knock of 19 runs in just 9 ball sin final overs. The photo of Gautam Gambhir being pumped up after the win went viral in no time, with fans flooding social media with their comments.

This is exactly why Captain Gautam Gambhir ruled in IPL! His aggressive captaincy! 🔥 Man takes his job very seriously. THE ONLY REASON TO SUPPORT #LSG pic.twitter.com/wACUHEEpH5 — PS ⚡️ (@Neelaasapphire) March 31, 2022

Here's how fans reacted to Gautam Gambhir's passionate celebration

Same energy as Gambhir kicking the chair after KKR's win against RCB 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/soA27Mnhhh — R. (@itzzRashmi) March 31, 2022

When Gautam Gambhir introduced Ayush Badoni to the #LSG team pic.twitter.com/QJQVdrP7fh — Comrade𓃵 (@VJ_fan_boy) March 31, 2022

काम के प्रति समर्पण

गंभीर से सीखना चाहिए

एक खिलाड़ी

एक कप्तान

एक नेता

ओर अब एक mantor — H R sewliya (@SewliyaH) April 1, 2022

IPL 2022: Ayush Badoni praises Gautam Gambhir

Besides wearing the heart on his sleeves, Gautam Gambhir is also known to groom the youngsters and the latest sensation Ayush Badoni ha praised the former India cricketer for shaping his career. While speaking at the virtual press conference after the LSG vs Titans match, Badoni while praising Gambhir said, "Gautam Bhaiya helped me a lot. He asked me to play my natural game and play the ball, not the bowler. He told me that I would be getting a proper run in the team. He also told me 'you do not need to play according to the situation. There are senior players to do that in the team, so you just play your natural game'." Despite scoring a fine half-century in the opening match LSG ended up on the losing side due to having not enough runs on board to defend.

