Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's form has not been up to the mark with the team also going out of contention for the Playoffs much before the group stage of the tournament concluded. In 13 matches so far, he has scored 266 with an average of 20.46. With just a couple of months left before the T20 World Cup in Australia, the form of the Team India skipper will be closely monitored. Ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, which Rohit's team again lost, two former cricketers discussed what is wrong with the opening batsman's form.

IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden discuss Rohit Sharma's form

Rohit Sharma almost scored his first half-century of the season only to come up short in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ahead of the MI vs SRH match, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden, while speaking on Star Sports, discussed the form of the MI skipper. While Gavaskar said that Rohit Sharma’s shot selection was one reason for his low scores, Matthew Hayden had a different opinion.

Sunil Gavaskar, while speaking about Rohit Sharma's mediocre form, said, “The selection of the shot. That’s one of the reasons why he makes this great start, has no problem with it, gets to 30-40 and then the roster of it shot it down him. I know it’s instinctual. You see the ball being released and then you play the shot. But sometimes, if you predetermine that this is the shot I’m going to play and the ball isn’t where you expect it to be, then you come in trouble. The ball hits the center of the bat, it’s just the selection of the shot that let him down,”. Matthew Hayden while contradicting Sunil Gavaskar's statement said, “I think it’s mental fatigue. When you’re in that mentally fatigued space, it gets to Sunny’s point. Where do you start going, ‘Okay, what’s my shot choice?’ I guess if you’re a little mentally fatigued, you try to shake up the system a little bit. You want to make it easier and that leads to layoffs. And then it’s an aggravating effect, because then bad results lead to extra bad results,”.

Sunil Gavaskar dismisses talks about mental fatigue

When Gavaskar questioned Hayden what kind of mental fatigue Rohit Sharma is facing, the Australian said, “If you’re constantly playing, and these guys are always playing. The reality is it’s a very unique set of circumstances. We played our game and then we could go to a friend’s place, we could get out, we could enjoy each other’s company. What happens when you’re in an environment of bubbles, and you play for two years in such conditions, it comes to you. The expectations are there because such excellence is demanded.”

Gavaskar in his reply said, “If it’s like a family, the environment, what they have, big suites, their family is with them, it’s not like they’re locked in a room. If they were locked in a room, then that’s terrible. But when you play cricket for your franchise or your country some sacrifices have to be made, sacrifices like maybe not going to the cinema or going shopping because this is a sport you love. But shot selection can not because of fatigue. I think that fatigue should not be given as a reason. That is my opinion. I am very happy that I have been proven wrong.”