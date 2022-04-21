Gavaskar Says 22-year-old Pacer Is Going To Become An 'unplayable Bowler' For Team India

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has made a big prediction for a young Indian bowler, who has left everyone impressed with his sheer bowling speed during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. During a conversation on Star Sports’ Cricket Live show, the former India skipper heaped praises on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 22-year-old speedster Umran Malik, who has consistently bowled at speeds around 150 kmph and has become an x-factor for the team. Malik is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for SRH with nine wickets in his tally from six matches.

Meanwhile, speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar revealed that he believes Umran will become an unplayable bowler in the future for the Indian cricket team. “If he can control the wides down the leg side, he will be a tremendous bowler because that will mean he'll be attacking the stumps all the time, and with his pace, it's not easy to hit straight. If he bowls wicket-to-wicket, he's going to be pretty much an unplayable bowler. He's going to play for India,” said Gavaskar.

'Umran bowls very few wide deliveries,' points out Sunil Gavaskar

The India legend also added that Umran has been very impressive with his speed as well as his accuracy, “A lot of guys who bowl at that speed tend to spray the ball around but Umran bowls very few wide deliveries,” added Gavaskar. Umran has bowled at an economy rate of 9.13 so far in IPL 2022 but has an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 14.66. He has returned with the best figure of 28/4, which displays his class at such a young age.

Umran Malik has picked more wickets than Bhuvneshwar Kumar

It is pertinent to mention that Umran sits second in the list of SRH players with the most wickets in the tournament, below T Natarajan, who has grabbed 12 wickets in six matches. However, Umran is above India’s star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has taken one wicket less than the youngster. The 22-year-old was one of the three retentions made by SRH ahead of the IPL 2022 season, alongside skipper Kane Williamson and allrounder Abdul Samad. With that said, Umran will be next in action during the SRH vs RCB match on Saturday.

Image: bcci.tv