Glenn Maxwell Slams Umpiring Standards Over DC Vs RR No-ball Controversy With Obama Meme

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has slammed the umpiring standards in the ongoing IPL over the no-ball controversy that took place during the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. The umpiring error occurred in the final over of the match when on-field umpire Nitin Menon refused to declare a waist-high delivery a no-ball. Maxwell took to Twitter to slam the contentious umpiring decision by sharing a meme featuring former US President Barack Obama.

In a sarcastic post, Maxwell asked if the umpires can check no-ball for front foot every delivery then why can't they do the same for a high full toss. "So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can’t check a high full toss? Makes sense…" Maxwell wrote on Twitter.

So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can’t check a high full toss? Makes sense… pic.twitter.com/RUOX3Yh3YF — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) April 22, 2022

The contentious decision sparked controversy, causing Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant to consider staging a walkout to protest. After the on-field umpire refused to refer the delivery to the third umpire to determine if it was a no-ball, Pant was seen encouraging his players to exit the game. Pravin Amre, Delhi's assistant coach, was also seen racing onto the field to protest the officials' decision. However, in the end Delhi accepted the on-field judgement, allowing the game to continue.

The incident had occurred in the second innings' final over, which was being bowled by Rajasthan pacer Obed McCoy. The West Indian had conceded three consecutive sixes and was under tremendous pressure before the brief stoppage of the game. Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals was on strike at the time and critics would argue that his momentum was hampered by the stoppage caused by Pant and Co. Delhi was eventually defeated by 15 runs.

DC vs RR

The Capitals won the toss and elected to field first at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Rajasthan posted a mammoth total of 222/2 in 20 overs courtesy of a 116-run knock by Jos Buttler. Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson also contributed by hitting 54 and 46 runs, respectively. Only Khaleel Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman picked wickets for Delhi as they dismissed Padikkal and Buttler in the 16th and 19th over, respectively.

In reply, Delhi lost David Warner and Sarfaraz Khan inside the powerplay. Warner was dismissed after he scored 28 runs off 14 balls. Sarfaraz was removed for just 1 run. Shaw hit 37 off 27 balls before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin. Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav then steadied Delhi's ship as they scored 44 and 37 runs, respectively. DD was losing wickets at regular intervals but was also scoring at a fast pace to maintain the required run rate. Powell hit 36 off 15 balls but couldn't help his side finish the game. Buttler was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

(Image: AP)