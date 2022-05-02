'Go To Non-striker's End': Gavaskar's Witty Advice On How To Tackle Speedster Umran Malik

The Indian Premier League (IPL) platform has been providing some talented players to Team India and the latest player to have come up the ranks is Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik. The 22-year-old has been consistently clocking over 150 kmph in the tournament. The right-arm bowler with his pace combined with line and length has been troubling quality batsmen. Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has given a hilarious piece of advice on how to tackle the pace of Umran Malik.

IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar's advice on tackling Umran Malik's pace

Umran Malik failed to pick up wickets during CSK vs SRH match however during a discussion on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar was asked about how batsmen can tackle Umran Malik's pace to which the former cricketer replied, “Take a single and go to the non-striker’s end,”. He also advised the batters to cover all the stumps and now allow SRH pacer the sight of wicket “Don’t give him a sight of your stumps. Cover all three stumps so that when he runs in to bowl, he has got to see where is the off stump, where is the leg stump”.

Earlier Sunil Gavaskar had said that the next destination for Umran Malik is Team India following his terrific performance in IPL 2022. He had said “The next for him, I think is the Indian team. He might not play in the XI because India have got Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav. So, he might not play. But just traveling with his group, traveling with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, sharing the dressing room with them.. just look what is going to happen to him!”

Umran Malik's bowling performance in IPL 2022

Umran Malik has taken 15 wickets in 9 matches so far in IPL 2022 season. Recently he had achieved couple of milestones during the match against Gujarat Titans. Umran Malik's five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans is the third-best figure for any uncapped player in the Indian Premier League. Ankit Rajpoot's 5/14 against Sunrsiers Hyderabad in 2018, as well as Varun Chakravarthy's 5/20 against Delhi Capitals in 2020 are ahead of him in the list.

He also has the second-best bowling figures (5/25) by any SRH bowler in IPL history. Bhuvneshwar Kumar top the list with 5/18 against PBKS (formerly knock as Punjab Kings) back in 2017. Mohd Nabi's spell of 4/11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 is third in the list.