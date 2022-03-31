'Gosh, Ridiculously Skillful': IPL Legend Watson Raves About 'outrageous' Indian Batter

Former Australia allrounder Shane Watson, who also left everyone mesmerized with his mettle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his stint as a player, was roped in by the Delhi Capitals team as an assistant coach for the 2022 edition of the tournament. Watson recently appeared for an interview on the Youtube channel of ‘The Grade Cricketer’ and was asked about his thoughts on the ongoing IPL 2022 season. While making many notable revelations, Watson mentioned Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw in his comments and heaped praises on the exciting big-hitting youngster.

“Prithvi Shaw is...gosh, ridiculously skilful. The bowlers that he is facing - Bumrah, for example - he's just taking him apart. Just the skills he's got - freak. He is pretty outrageous,” Watson said in the Youtube video by The Grade Cricketer. The DC assistant coach then spoke about the team’s batting performance in their tournament opener on March 27 against Mumbai Indians and said it was worrying initially but he was certainly aware of the depth in the batting line-up.

Watch Shane Watson's full interview:

More about DC's mighty performance against MI

During match no. 2 of IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals chased down a strong target of 178 runs set by Mumbai Indians with four wickets in hand and 10 balls left in the innings. While openers Prithvi and Tim Seifert scored 38 and 21 runs respectively, the next two batters fell cheaply which slowed down the proceedings for the DC. However, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel stitched an unbeaten 75 run stand for the seventh wicket and took the team through to the victory.

Prithvi Shaw's importance in DC squad

Prithvi’s knock of 38 runs with the help of four boundaries and two sixes against an MI bowling line-up led by Bumrah, proved his worth in the DC top-order. The 22-year-old cricketer has been a mainstay for the team ever since he joined the squad in 2018. He has scored a total of 1343 runs in 54 matches for DC at a strike rate of 146.6. He was also one of the four retentions made by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

(Instagram Image: @delhicapitals)