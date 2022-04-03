Graeme Swann Rates Hardik's Captaincy For GT; 'Like A Kid Made Captain Of U-15 Team'

Veteran English cricketer Graeme Swann was all praise for Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya following the teams' great start to the IPL 2022 campaign. Gujarat Titans have registered their wins over Lucknow Super Giants followed by Delhi Capitals in their first two games of the cash-rich league. Gujarat Titans appointed Hardik Pandya as the skipper after signing him for Rs 15 crore following his release from Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2022: Michael Vaughan on Hardik Pandya captaincy

Hardik Pandya has not only played cameo knocks for the team but also has been able to complete overs without much trouble. Speaking on Star Sports Graeme Swann, He is like a kid who has been made captain of a U-15 team. Boy! Isn't he doing it well, I was very, very impressed with his captaincy. He has got an aura and personality, he owns himself to leading other men. He looks calm, he always looks calculated."

Talking about Hardik Pandya's bowling, Graeme Swann said, "His bowling itself is good. We are never allowed to ask about his bowling and he has put all the talks about his fitness to rest. He has worked hard on his fitness, he has gotten back to 100%. He was bowling quick. He was very, very impressive. He is one of the main reasons why Gujarat have put 2 wins already."

IPL 2022: GT vs DC highlights

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals and move to the third spot on the points table. Hardik Pandya co-won the match by 14 runs to stay unbeaten in IPL 2022. Batting first GT posted 171/6 with Shubman Gill scoring his first half-century of IPL 2022. The opener scored 84 runs, while skipper Hardik Pandya scored was the next highest with 31 runs. For Delhi Capitals, Mustafizur Rahman picked up 3 wickets.

With 172 runs to win the match, Delhi Capitals lost early wickets with Lockie Ferguson doing the early damage with the ball. Skipper Rishabh Pant scored 43 uns however his innings were not enough to take the team past the finish line as other batters were not able to contribute much with the bat. For GT Ferguson picked up 4 wickets. while Mohammad Shami picked up 2 wickets. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins when they face Punjab Kings after a 5-day break on Friday.