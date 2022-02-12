'Great Pick At Peanut Price': Twitter On Fire As David Warner Returns To DC After 8 Years

Australian opener David Warner, one of the 10 marquee players at the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction, is set for a return to the Delhi Capitals franchise, after being purchased for an amount of INR 6.25 crore in the ongoing auction. Having led SRH to the IPL title in 2016, Warner was one of the highest-paid players for the Hyderabad-based franchise. However, during the 2022 auction, Warner took a significant pay cut, as Delhi acquired his services for a comparatively less amount.

Warner registered himself for the auction at the base price of INR 2 crore and was being looked at as a possible captaincy candidate for interested teams. However, DC acquired the services of the left-hand Aussie opener, who will now be expected to open the batting lineup with Prithvi Shaw, under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans were much elated about the fact that Warner will return to his previous IPL team, having made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils back in 2009. He was roped in by SRH in 2014 and became one of the leading run-scorers in the tournament’s history. While cricket fans were elated on knowing about Warner’s return, prominent faces of the global cricket fraternity reacted with some hilarious tweets.

Cricket fraternity reacts to Warner’s return to Delhi Capitals-

The running between the wickets at the @DelhiCapitals could be ...interesting



#Warner #Prithvi — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) February 12, 2022

David Warner to play for @DelhiCapitals great pick at almost peanut price for a great player …Big Match Winner 💥💥💥💥💥 well done Delhi — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 12, 2022

Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain 🤯 #IPLAuction2022 #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 12, 2022

How did fans react?

He played for Australia without playing any first class game... First player in the history of australian cricket... All thanks to IPL and Delhi Daredevil... Welcome back to the new look Delhi Capitals. — Aditya (@aditya10on9) February 12, 2022

Its a very strange RCB didn't go for David Warner. — CRICKET VIDEOS 🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) February 12, 2022

Homecoming and under Ricky Ponting too. — Pallavi Anand (@PallaviSAnand) February 12, 2022

A look at David Warner's IPL career-

Warner has scored 5449 runs in 150 games so far at an average of 41.59 in the IPL. He has slammed 4 centuries and 50 half-centuries in his career, alongside winning the orange cap for the maximum times. Warner won the orange cap in 2015, 2017, 2019 for SRH.

(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter-IPL)