'Great Pick At Peanut Price': Twitter On Fire As David Warner Returns To DC After 8 Years

Some of the best reactions on Twitter, as David Warner returns to Delhi Capitals(DC) after getting bought for INR 6.25 crore in the IPL 2022 auction.

David Warner

Australian opener David Warner, one of the 10 marquee players at the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction, is set for a return to the Delhi Capitals franchise, after being purchased for an amount of INR 6.25 crore in the ongoing auction. Having led SRH to the IPL title in 2016, Warner was one of the highest-paid players for the Hyderabad-based franchise. However, during the 2022 auction, Warner took a significant pay cut, as Delhi acquired his services for a comparatively less amount. 

Warner registered himself for the auction at the base price of INR 2 crore and was being looked at as a possible captaincy candidate for interested teams. However, DC acquired the services of the left-hand Aussie opener, who will now be expected to open the batting lineup with Prithvi Shaw, under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans were much elated about the fact that Warner will return to his previous IPL team, having made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils back in 2009. He was roped in by SRH in 2014 and became one of the leading run-scorers in the tournament’s history. While cricket fans were elated on knowing about Warner’s return, prominent faces of the global cricket fraternity reacted with some hilarious tweets.

Cricket fraternity reacts to Warner’s return to Delhi Capitals-

How did fans react?

A look at David Warner's IPL career-

Warner has scored 5449 runs in 150 games so far at an average of 41.59 in the IPL. He has slammed 4 centuries and 50 half-centuries in his career, alongside winning the orange cap for the maximum times. Warner won the orange cap in 2015, 2017, 2019 for SRH.

