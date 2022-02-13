Last Updated:

GT Team 2022: Complete List Of Players Roped In By Gujarat Titans For IPL 2022

On the first day of the mega auction, the Titans bought seven players. Mohammed Shami and Jason Roy are two of the acquisitions that Titans made on Saturday.

Gujarat Titans are one of two new teams that participated in the IPL auction for the first time this year. Before entering the auction with a purse of Rs. 52 crore, the franchise had drafted three players in the form of Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill. Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan were picked for Rs. 15 crore each, while Shubman Gill was drafted for Rs. 8 crore. 

On the first day of the mega auction, the Titans bought seven players. Mohammed Shami and Jason Roy are two of the acquisitions that Titans made on Saturday. The following is the complete Gujarat Titans player roster as of Day 2 of the auction, as well as the prices for which they were signed by the team.

Gujarat Titans player list after IPL auction 2022

Sr. No. Player Retained/Bought Price (INR)
1. Hardik Pandya Retained  15 Cr.
2.  Rashid Khan Retained 15 Cr.
3.  Shubman Gill Retained 8 Cr. 
4.  Mohammed Shami Bought 6.25 Cr.
5.  Jason Roy Bought  2 Cr. 
6.  Lockie Ferguson Bought 10 Cr.
7.  Abhinav Sadarangani Bought 2.6 Cr.
8.  Rahul Tewatia Bought 9 Cr.
9. Noor Ahmad Bought 30 Lakh
10. Sai Kishore Bought 3 Cr. 
11. Dominic Drakes     Bought 1.1 Cr.
12. Vijay Shankar Bought 1.4 Cr.
13. Jayant Yadav Bought 1.7 Cr.
14. Darshan Nalkande Bought 20 Lakh
15. Yash Dayal Bought 3.2 Cr.
16. Alzarri Joseph Bought 2.4 Cr.
17. Pradeep Sangwan Bought 20 lakh
18 Gurkeerat Singh Bought 50 lakh
19 Varun Aaron Bought 50 lakh
20 Pradeep Sangwan Bought 20 lakh
21. David Miller Bought 3 Cr.
22. Wriddhiman Saha Bought 1.9 Cr.
23. Matthew Wade Bought 2.4 Cr.

 

Gujarat Titans have picked several players who have past experience of playing in the IPL. Amongst those who have played in the IPL before are Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Rahul Tewatia, and Lockie Ferguson. Meanwhile, the Titans have also invested some big bucks on players who do not have any experience of playing in the IPL. Noor Ahmad, Abhinav Sadarangani, and Sai Kishore have not played a single game of IPL before. 

As far as day two of the IPL 2022 mega auction is concerned, the Titans are left with Rs. 8.85 crore in their purse and they still have 10-15 slots that need to be filled. A total of 94 players, including 20 overseas cricketers have been sold for Rs. 388 crore so far in the auction. Ishan Kishan was the most expensive buy on Day 1 as Mumbai Indians spent over Rs. 15 crore to retain the wicketkeeper-batsman. 

