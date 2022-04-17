GT Vs CSK: Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing? Stand-in Captain Rashid Khan Answers

Gujarat Titans (GT) shockingly sent stand-in captain Rashid Khan at the toss after skipper Hardik Pandya was not named in the playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. Hardik's absence will be a massive blow for GT as he is currently third in the IPL 2022 Orange Cap standings with 228 runs, 44 runs behind leader Jos Buttler. Here is a look at why is Hardik Pandya not playing against the Chennai Super Kings and the GT vs CSK playing 11 for IPL 2022's 29th match.

IPL 2022: Why is Hardik Pandya not playing?

Gujarat Titans stand-in captain Rashid Khan explained why is Hardik Pandya not playing as he stated, "Bit of stiffness in the groin area for Hardik, so as a team, we didn't want to take a chance. He will rest and hopefully be back for the next game." The star spinner then explained how excited he is to lead the franchise in an IPL 2022 game as he added, "Super excited, it's kind of a dream. So I just want to learn as much as I can and give 100%."

With Hardik not playing against CSK, GT has sought the services of Alzarri Joseph instead. Moreover, they have also dropped wicket-keeper Matthew Wade and opted for Wriddhiman Saha instead, with the hope of adding more balance to the side. Meanwhile, as for the toss, Rashid won it and chose to field first.

IPL 2022: GT vs CSK playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

IPL 2022 points table update: GT lead while CSK in ninth

After five matches, Gujarat Titans currently lead the IPL 2022 points table with eight points alongside second-placed Lucknow Super Giants and third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore, with the three teams only separated by net run rate. On the other hand, four-time IPL champions CSK find themselves in ninth place with just two points.