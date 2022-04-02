GT Vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans are set to take on Delhi Capitals in the upcoming match of IPL 2022 today. The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, April 2.

Both the teams have made a winning start to their campaign and will be looking to make it two wins out of two. Delhi Capitals are third on the IPL 2022 points table after beating Mumbai Indians by 4-wicket in their opening fixture. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans started their campaign with a win over Lucknow Super Giants in their first match of the IPL 2022. Here is a look at GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, GT vs DC fantasy tips and other details.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Rishabh Pant (VC),

Batsmen – Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders – Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson

IPL 2022: GT vs DC fantasy tips

Hardik Pandya: The Gujarat Titans skipper looked in good touch in the opening match and smashed 33 runs. He also managed to complete the full quota of overs which is a good sign for GT.

Matthew Wade: The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman played well in the last match and scored 30 runs while chasing the target. He will be a safe pick for this match as well.

Axar Patel: The Delhi Capitals star played a match-winning knock of 38 runs in the last game. He is also an effective spinner who can not only pick wickets but control the run flow. He would be eager to show his all-around performance yet again.

Rishabh Pant: The Delhi Capitals skipper scored just 1 run in the last game and is certainly eye for a big knock.

Mohammed Shami: The pacer was incredible in the last match for Gujarat Titans as he took Lucknow Super Giants by surprise as by dismissing their top-order cheaply, which included the wicket of skipper KL Rahul. The senior pacer will have his task cut out against Delhi Capitals' batting lineup. However, that would not deter him from coming out all guns blazing and gt some wickets in the powerplay.

GT vs DC playing XI

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (capt) (wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman.

Gujarat Titans probable playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Image: Gujarat Titans/ Instagram