Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Highlights: GT Win By 14 Runs As Lockie Picks 4

Image: Instagram@GujaratTitans
Gujarat Titans win by 14 runs as Lockie Ferguson runs riot by picking up four wickets.
With just one wicket remaining, the Delhi Capitals require 24 runs to win off the last over.
Despite not picking up any wickets in his first three overs, Mohammed Shami could not be kept quiet for long as he dismissed Rovman Powell and Khaleel Ahmed in two consecutive deliveries.
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, who seemed in outstanding touch, was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson after scoring 43 runs off just 29 deliveries. In the same over, he also dismissed Axar Patel for just eight runs. At the end of 15 overs, DC's score is 126 runs for the loss of six wickets.
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya may have to rethink his strategy after Rahul Tewatia and Vijay Shankar conceded 13 and 14 runs respectively from the one over they bowled. At the end of 14 overs, DC's score is 118/4.
Lalit Yadav, who looked in good touch with 25 runs off 22 deliveries, was run out by Abhinav Manohar and Vijay Shankar. At the end of 12 overs, DC have scored 100 runs for the loss of four wickets, with Rovman Powell the new man in.
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav seem to have done a fantastic job to steady the ship by forming a partnership of 52 runs from 37 deliveries. As a result, they now require 86 runs to win from the last 54 deliveries.
Despite the early dismissals of Tim Seifert, Prithvi Shaw and Mandeep Singh, Delhi Capitals seem to be steadying the ship brilliantly with a 43 run partnership of 28 deliveries from captain Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav. After 9.3 overs, DC have scored 77 runs for the loss of three wickets.
After three early dismissals, Delhi Capitals still require 118 runs to win from the last 13 overs. Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav are currently batting at 12 and 8 runs respectively.
Lockie Ferguson seems to be another outstanding outing as he followed up Prithvi Shaw's dismissal by also picking up the wicket of Mandeep Singh. DC seem to be in a spot of bother as they are currently at 39/3 after 5.2 overs.
Lockie Ferguson dismissed Prithvi Shaw for 10 runs in his first delivery. At the end of 4.1 overs, DC's score is 32/2.
The physio makes his way out to the pitch to examine Mandeep Singh. It is part of a standard procedure when one is hit on the helmet. Mandeep Singh looks completely fine.
Mandeep Singh could have been dismissed for yet another duck but survives after the ball falls right in between two rushing fielders. Mandeep is now off the mark.
And the captain strikes early. Tim Seifert lobs in up in the air and it is a routine catch for the fielder at mid-wicket.
The skipper Hardik Pandya has decided to roll over his arms early in the game. The Capitals will look to attack and this will be a good chance for a breakthrough.
Prithvi Shaw and Tim Seifert are out in the centre. Mohammed Shami tasked to start the proceedings.
While speaking at the innings break about his half-century, Shubman Gill said, "It felt good. It felt good to contribute runs for myself and the team. I didn't realise that (about his low dot ball percentage) but that was the plan. To keep rotating the strike and take the singles whenever possible. I think the wicket was pretty good. Was holding a bit in the start but as the game went on, I thought it settled down. I feel anywhere between 165-180 is a good score on this wicket, so hopefully, we will be able to defend it."
The Gujarat Titans ended their innings at 171/6 in 20 overs as Shubman Gill smacked an impressive fifty. Gill scored 84 runs off 46 deliveries before he was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed in the 18th over.
Shardul Thakur was on course to bowl an outstanding over as he had conceded just four runs off his first four deliveries. He seemed to have been rewarded for keeping his tight as Rahul Tewatia hit a shot in the air, only for Lalit Yadav to drop it near the boundary rope. The dropped catch proved costly as Tewatia smacked Thakur for a six on his final delivery to help GT's score increase to 167 runs for the loss of four wickets after 19 overs.
With Shubman Gill in stunning form, the Gujarat Titans look set for a big score against the Delhi Capitals. Gill is currently batting at 84 runs from 45 deliveries with GT having scored 145/5 after 17 overs.
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, who looked in outstanding touch, was dismissed by Khaleel for 31 runs off 27 deliveries. After 14 overs, GT's score is 109/3.
Shubman Gill gets to his 11th IPL fifty as he helps guide his side through trouble after the early dismissal of fellow opener Matthew Wade. Gill's 50 came off just 32 deliveries. After 13 overs, GT's score is 98/2.
After the dismissals of Matthew Wade and Vijay Shankar, captain Hardik Pandya seems to be forming a good partnership alongside opener Shubman Gill. The duo have so far contributed 33 runs off 30 deliveries. At the end of 11 overs, GT's score is 75/2.
With a double of the last ball of the 7th over, 50 is up for the Gujarat Titans. The team have already lost two wickets and will look to build cautiously,
Hardik Pandya has come out to bat at number four after Kuldeep Yadav strikes of his very first ball after Vijay Shankar inside edges onto the stumps.
At the end of the powerplay, Gujarat Titans have gotten themselves off to a cautious start after an early wicket. They are 44/1
After being dismissed early in Gujarat Titans' opening clash against the Lucknow Super Giants, Shubman Gill seems to have found his rhythm in his side's second clash against the Delhi Capitals. Gill seems to be in good touch as he is currently batting at 16 runs from 11 deliveries. After 4 overs, GT's score is 28/1.
In IPL 2022, bowlers have been seen overstepping on various occasions, with batters often capitalising on the resulting free hits. However, on this occasion, Shardul Thakur bowled an outstanding full delivery, giving Shubman Gill no chance to hit a shot. At the end of 2 overs, GT's score is 14/1.
Delhi Capitals get an early breakthrough as Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Matthew Wade for just 1 run. At the end of the first over, Gujarat Titans' score is 7 runs for the loss of a wicket.
Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade come in to bat for Gujarat Titans as they take on the Delhi Capitals at the MCA Stadium in Pune.