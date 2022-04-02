Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Highlights: GT Win By 14 Runs As Lockie Picks 4

While speaking at the innings break about his half-century, Shubman Gill said, "It felt good. It felt good to contribute runs for myself and the team. I didn't realise that (about his low dot ball percentage) but that was the plan. To keep rotating the strike and take the singles whenever possible. I think the wicket was pretty good. Was holding a bit in the start but as the game went on, I thought it settled down. I feel anywhere between 165-180 is a good score on this wicket, so hopefully, we will be able to defend it."