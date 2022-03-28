Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, the two new teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are all set to clash against each other in tonight's game at the Wankhede Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m. IST, with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to that. While Gujarat will be headed by Hardik Pandya, who is relatively inexperienced, Lucknow will be captained by KL Rahul, who has considerable experience of leading an IPL side.

GT vs LSG: Pitch report

Pacers are better served at the Wankhede than spinners. In the last several matches played at the iconic stadium, fast bowlers have taken the majority of the wickets. In IPL 2019, the last edition that was fully played in India, pacers got 153 wickets to 37 for spinners. The red soil of the stadium has traditionally assisted teams batting second. The dew factor is also expected to play a major role in the game, favouring the team batting second.

GT vs LSG: Predicted XIs

GT's predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson.

LSG's predicted XI: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

GT vs LSG: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock (c), KL Rahul

Batters: Shubman Gill, Evin Lewis, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, R Tewatia, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan (VC), Ravi Bishnoi

GT vs LSG: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul (C), Q De Kock

Batters: Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Shubman Gill (VC)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Lockie Ferguson

GT vs LSG: Full squads

Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Rahmatullah Gurbaz, 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.

Lucknow Super Giants: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Marcus Stoinis, 3. Ravi Bishnoi, 4. Quinton de Kock, 5. Manish Pandey, 6. Deepak Hooda, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Krunal Pandya, 9. Andrew Tye, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot, 12. Krishnappa Gowtham, 13. Dushmanta Chameera, 14. Shahbaz Nadeem, 15. Manan Vohra, 16. Mohsin Khan, 17. Ayush Badoni, 18. Kyle Mayers, 19. Karan Sharma, 20. Evin Lewis, 21. Mayank Yadav.

Image: Twitter/@gujarat_titans/@lucknow_supergiants