GT Vs LSG, IPL 2022: Shubman Gill Takes A Stunning Catch To Dismiss Lucknow's Lewis; WATCH

In the ongoing IPL 2022 encounter between the two debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, Shubhman Gill took a fantastic catch to dismiss explosive Caribean batter, Evin Lewis. Varun Aaron in the 4th over bowled a short ball outside off and Lewis smacked it in the gap towards the mid-wicket but little did he know that Shubhman Gill was going to take a brilliant catch running backwards. Gill chased the ball and leapt towards the white cherry and caught it with a tight grip.

Owing to the heroics of the Gujarat Titans opener, LSG was reduced to 3 wickets with just 26 runs on the board by the end of the 4th over.

CATCH THAT, Shubman 👏👏



ICYMI - An outstanding leaping catch from @ShubmanGill that ended Evin Lewis's stay out there in the middle.



Netizens react to Shubman Gill's catch

The netizens took to various social media platforms to praise Shubman Gill. Here are some reactions:

GT vs LSG, IPL 2022

At the time of publishing this article, the batting team Lucknow Super Giants led by KL Rahul were struggling as their counterpart Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya have reduced the team from Lucknow to 4 wickets by the end of the first half of their innings. LSG is currently scoring with a run rate of less than 6 as they could post just 51 while batting first at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.