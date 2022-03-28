Last Updated:

GT Vs LSG Highlights IPL 2022: GT Win By 5 Wickets As Tewatia's 40 Runs Demolishes LSG

Match 4 of IPL 2022 featured a battle of the debutants as Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) locked horns with KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, March 28. GT defeated LSG by five wickets as they chased down the target of 159 runs with two balls to spare. Follow Republic World for minute to minute live updates, scores and any significant moments from this enthralling clash.

IPL 2022: GT vs LSG

23:27 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022 live score: Gujarat Titans win by five wickets in battle of debutants vs LSG

GT defeated LSG by five wickets as they chased down the target of 159 runs with two balls to spare. GT won the battle of the debutants with several batters contributing to the team's total. After the early dismissals of Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, captain Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia contributed with 30, 33, 30 and 40 runs respectively. 

23:22 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG live score: Abhinav Manohar scores boundary of first two deliveries

Gujarat Titans are on the verge of victory as Abhinav Manohar has scored two boundaries of the first two deliveries of Avesh Khan's over.

23:12 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG live score: Gujarat Titans require 11 runs to win from last over

The Gujarat Titans now require 11 runs to win from the last over as Avesh Khan steps up to bowl for the Lucknow Super Giants.

23:03 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022 live score: Gujarat Titans smack Deepak Hooda for 22 runs to ease off pressure

Just as the pressure of the required run rate seemed to be increasing on the Gujarat Titans, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller smacked Deepak Hooda for 22 runs in the 16th over. After 16 overs, GT's score stands at 113/4.

22:55 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG live score: Will dismissals of Hardik and Wade cost Gujarat Titans?

The Gujarat Titans seemed to be cruising to victory when captain Hardik Pandya and opener Matthew Wade were at the crease. Hardik scored 33 runs off 28 deliveries, while Wade scored 30 runs off 29 balls. However, since they both were dismissed in the twelfth over, GT have only managed to score 12 runs from the past three overs. After 15 overs, GT's score stands at 91/4 and they still require 68 runs to win from the last five overs.

22:42 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG live score: Deepak Hooda dismisses Matthew Wade

After Gujarat Titans seemed to gain a foothold in the match, they lost two quick wickets as in-form captain Hardik Pandya and opener Matthew Wade were dismissed. Wade was the latest to be dismissed by Deepak Hooda as he was beaten all ends up. At the end of 12 overs, GT's score is at 79 runs for the loss of four wickets. They still require 80 runs from the remaining eight overs to win the match.

22:35 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022 live score: Hardik Pandya dismissed by Krunal Pandya

After Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya seemed to have helped his side regain control of the match, he was dismissed by his older brother Krunal Pandya in the 11th over. David Miller is the new man in.

 

22:22 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022 live score: Hardik Pandya smacks Ravi Bishnoi for a huge six

After a poor start to their innings, Gujarat Titans seemed to have gotten their innings back on track with captain Hardik Pandya leading from the front. The skipper smacked a huge six off the fifth ball of Ravi Bishnoi's over to help GT score 55/2 after 8 overs.

22:13 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022 live score: Gujarat Titans recover well after early scare in powerplay

After losing two early wickets within the first three overs, the Gujarat Titans recovered exceptionally well to end the powerplay by scoring 44 runs at the end of six overs. Matthew Wade is currently batting at 14 while captain Hardik Pandya is currently batting at 19.

22:02 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG live score: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya looks in good touch

After two early dismissals, the pair of captain Hardik Pandya and Matthew Wade look in good touch for the Gujarat Titans. After 4 overs, GT have scored 35 runs for the loss of two wickets, with Hardik batting on 15 and Wade batting on 10.

21:57 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG live score: Hardik Pandya has a positive start to innings as GT captain

After two early dismissals of opener Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar, Gujarat Titans needs two batters who can steady the ship. Hardik Pandya seems to have had a positive start to his innings as he hit Dushmantha Chameera for two boundaries after the Sri Lankan bowled a peach to dismiss Vijay. At the end of 3 overs, GT have scored 25 runs for the loss of two wickets.

21:52 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG: Chameera bowls a beauty to dismiss Vijay Shankar

Dushmantha Chameera bowled a beauty to pick up his second wicket by dismissing Vijay Shankar for just four runs off six deliveries. At the end of 2.1 overs, GT's score is 15/2.

21:52 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022 live score: Matthew Wade begins his innings with a boundary

After Shubman Gill's early dismissal, Matthew Wade got off to a decent start as he got off the mark by hitting a four. At the end of two overs, Gujarat Titans have scored 15 runs for the loss of one wicket

21:44 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022 live score: Shubman Gill dismissed for a duck by Chameera in first over

Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck by Dushmantha Chameera in the first over after the Gujarat Titans opener looked to go big.

21:40 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022 LSG vs GT: Who were the top performers for Lucknow Super Giants in the 1st innings?

Top performers for LSG:

  • After losing four wickets in the powerplay, Lucknow Super Giants were revived by a stylish half-century by Deepak Hooda
  • Ayush Badoni scored a half-century on his debut match in the IPL
  • Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 21 runs off 13 balls after hitting three fours and helped the team set a target of 159 runs
21:33 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022 LSG vs GT: Who were the top performers for Gujarat Titans in the 1st innings?

Top performers for GT:

  • Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed three wickets in the powerplay and gave the team a strong start
  • Pacer Varun Aaron chipped in with a wicket in the powerplay, before taking another in the later stage of the game
  • Wrist Spinner Rashid Khan took the wicket of Deepak Hooda, who helped Lucknow Super Giants resurrect the innings with a fifty
21:24 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans set Lucknow Super Giants a target of 159

In a battle of the debutants, Gujarat Titans set Lucknow Super Giants a target of 159 runs to chase following some outstanding batting from Deepak Hooda and 22-year old Ayush Badoni. Hooda smacked 55 runs off 41 deliveries before he was dismissed by Rashid Khan, while Badoni hit 54 runs off 41 balls before being dismissed by Varun Aaron in the last over.

21:17 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG live score: Ayush Badoni scores an outstanding fifty

22-year old Ayush Badoni was extremely impressive on his Lucknow Super Giants debut as he scored a brilliant half-century. His fifty came off just 38 deliveries, in an innings that included four fours and three sixes.

 

21:08 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG live score: Ayush Badoni gets a lifeline as Ferguson drops a sitter

22-year old Ayush Badoni got a lifeline after he was dropped by Lockie Ferguson in the second ball of the 17th over. At the end of 18 overs, LSG have scored 139 runs for the loss of five wickets, with Badoni batting extremely well at 45 runs.

21:01 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022 live score: Rashid Khan dismisses Deepak Hooda via an LBW

Gujarat Titans' new vice-captain Rashid Khan bowled an outstanding delivery to dismiss Deepak Hooda via an LBW. Hooda looked in good touch as he scored an outstanding fighting fifty, in a match when Lucknow Super Giants struggled. Hooda was dismissed for 55 runs off 41 deliveries, in an inning that included six fours and two sixes.

20:52 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG live score: Ayush Badoni joins the party by showcasing his skills

After an outstanding fifty scored by Deepak Hooda, 22-year old Ayush Badoni joined the party by smacking Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya for a six and two fours. In the same over, Hooda also scored a four to help LSG's score increase to 109/4 after 15 overs.

20:47 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022 live score: Deepak Hooda scores a fighting fifty

After a poor start to their innings with a loss of four early wickets, Deepak Hooda scored a fighting fifty for the Lucknow Super Giants. His half-century came off just 36 deliveries, in an inning that included five fours and two sixes. After 14 overs, LSG's score is 90 runs for the loss of four wickets.

20:44 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022 live score: Deepak Hooda hits LSG's first six of innings

After a poor start in their debut match of the IPL, Deepak Hooda smacked Varun Aaron for two fours and a six in the 13th over to increase LSG's score to 80/4 after 13 overs.

20:32 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG live score: Deepak Hooda's two boundaries helps increase LSG's run rate

After having scored just 47 runs for the loss of four wickets at the end of 10 overs, Deepak Hooda's two boundaries in the 11th over helped LSG increase their score to 58 runs after 11 overs.

20:28 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG live score: Rashid Khan begins his spell with a tidy over

Gujarat Titans' new vice-captain Rashid Khan began his spell with a tidy over as he just conceded five runs off his first over. At the end of 10 overs, LSG have scored 47 runs for the loss of four wickets.

20:25 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022 live score: LSG continue to struggle as run rate after 9 overs is 4.67

As a result of the loss of four early wickets, Lucknow Super Giants continue to struggle with the bat. They have scored just 42 runs for the loss of four wickets after 9 overs at a run rate of just 4.67.

20:20 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022: Deepak Hooda gets a lifeline as ball falls short of Rahul Tewatia

The misery for LSG could have worsened if Rahul Tewatia would have picked up the catch of Deepak Hooda in the eighth over. However, since the ball did not carry, Hooda was given a lifeline. After 8 overs, LSG's score stands at 36/4.

20:12 IST, March 28th 2022
IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya bowls for Gujarat Titans

After having said that it would be a secret if he would bowl or not, Hardik Pandya bowled for the first time in IPL 2022 since the 2019 edition.

 

20:12 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG live score: Lucknow Super Giants' score after powerplay

After the first six overs of the powerplay, Lucknow Super Giants have scored 32 runs for the loss of four wickets. Mohammed Shami has been the star of the Gujarat Giants' bowling attack as he has picked up three crucial wickets of LSG captain KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey.

20:02 IST, March 28th 2022
GT vs LSG: Mohammed Shami bowls another peach to dismiss Manish Pandey

Mohammed Shami is on fire as he picked up his third wicket of the match by bowling another beauty to dismiss Manish Pandey. Pandey was dismissed for just six runs off five deliveries, with LSG in all sorts of trouble. They have just scored 29 runs for the loss of four wickets after 4.4 overs.

