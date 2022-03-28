GT Vs LSG Highlights IPL 2022: GT Win By 5 Wickets As Tewatia's 40 Runs Demolishes LSG

The Gujarat Titans seemed to be cruising to victory when captain Hardik Pandya and opener Matthew Wade were at the crease. Hardik scored 33 runs off 28 deliveries, while Wade scored 30 runs off 29 balls. However, since they both were dismissed in the twelfth over, GT have only managed to score 12 runs from the past three overs. After 15 overs, GT's score stands at 91/4 and they still require 68 runs to win from the last five overs.