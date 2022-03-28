GT Vs LSG Highlights IPL 2022: GT Win By 5 Wickets As Tewatia's 40 Runs Demolishes LSG

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI
GT defeated LSG by five wickets as they chased down the target of 159 runs with two balls to spare. GT won the battle of the debutants with several batters contributing to the team's total. After the early dismissals of Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, captain Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia contributed with 30, 33, 30 and 40 runs respectively.
Gujarat Titans are on the verge of victory as Abhinav Manohar has scored two boundaries of the first two deliveries of Avesh Khan's over.
The Gujarat Titans now require 11 runs to win from the last over as Avesh Khan steps up to bowl for the Lucknow Super Giants.
Just as the pressure of the required run rate seemed to be increasing on the Gujarat Titans, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller smacked Deepak Hooda for 22 runs in the 16th over. After 16 overs, GT's score stands at 113/4.
The Gujarat Titans seemed to be cruising to victory when captain Hardik Pandya and opener Matthew Wade were at the crease. Hardik scored 33 runs off 28 deliveries, while Wade scored 30 runs off 29 balls. However, since they both were dismissed in the twelfth over, GT have only managed to score 12 runs from the past three overs. After 15 overs, GT's score stands at 91/4 and they still require 68 runs to win from the last five overs.
After Gujarat Titans seemed to gain a foothold in the match, they lost two quick wickets as in-form captain Hardik Pandya and opener Matthew Wade were dismissed. Wade was the latest to be dismissed by Deepak Hooda as he was beaten all ends up. At the end of 12 overs, GT's score is at 79 runs for the loss of four wickets. They still require 80 runs from the remaining eight overs to win the match.
After Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya seemed to have helped his side regain control of the match, he was dismissed by his older brother Krunal Pandya in the 11th over. David Miller is the new man in.
After a poor start to their innings, Gujarat Titans seemed to have gotten their innings back on track with captain Hardik Pandya leading from the front. The skipper smacked a huge six off the fifth ball of Ravi Bishnoi's over to help GT score 55/2 after 8 overs.
After losing two early wickets within the first three overs, the Gujarat Titans recovered exceptionally well to end the powerplay by scoring 44 runs at the end of six overs. Matthew Wade is currently batting at 14 while captain Hardik Pandya is currently batting at 19.
After two early dismissals, the pair of captain Hardik Pandya and Matthew Wade look in good touch for the Gujarat Titans. After 4 overs, GT have scored 35 runs for the loss of two wickets, with Hardik batting on 15 and Wade batting on 10.
After two early dismissals of opener Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar, Gujarat Titans needs two batters who can steady the ship. Hardik Pandya seems to have had a positive start to his innings as he hit Dushmantha Chameera for two boundaries after the Sri Lankan bowled a peach to dismiss Vijay. At the end of 3 overs, GT have scored 25 runs for the loss of two wickets.
Dushmantha Chameera bowled a beauty to pick up his second wicket by dismissing Vijay Shankar for just four runs off six deliveries. At the end of 2.1 overs, GT's score is 15/2.
After Shubman Gill's early dismissal, Matthew Wade got off to a decent start as he got off the mark by hitting a four. At the end of two overs, Gujarat Titans have scored 15 runs for the loss of one wicket
Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck by Dushmantha Chameera in the first over after the Gujarat Titans opener looked to go big.
Top performers for LSG:
Top performers for GT:
In a battle of the debutants, Gujarat Titans set Lucknow Super Giants a target of 159 runs to chase following some outstanding batting from Deepak Hooda and 22-year old Ayush Badoni. Hooda smacked 55 runs off 41 deliveries before he was dismissed by Rashid Khan, while Badoni hit 54 runs off 41 balls before being dismissed by Varun Aaron in the last over.
22-year old Ayush Badoni was extremely impressive on his Lucknow Super Giants debut as he scored a brilliant half-century. His fifty came off just 38 deliveries, in an innings that included four fours and three sixes.
22-year old Ayush Badoni got a lifeline after he was dropped by Lockie Ferguson in the second ball of the 17th over. At the end of 18 overs, LSG have scored 139 runs for the loss of five wickets, with Badoni batting extremely well at 45 runs.
Gujarat Titans' new vice-captain Rashid Khan bowled an outstanding delivery to dismiss Deepak Hooda via an LBW. Hooda looked in good touch as he scored an outstanding fighting fifty, in a match when Lucknow Super Giants struggled. Hooda was dismissed for 55 runs off 41 deliveries, in an inning that included six fours and two sixes.
After an outstanding fifty scored by Deepak Hooda, 22-year old Ayush Badoni joined the party by smacking Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya for a six and two fours. In the same over, Hooda also scored a four to help LSG's score increase to 109/4 after 15 overs.
After a poor start to their innings with a loss of four early wickets, Deepak Hooda scored a fighting fifty for the Lucknow Super Giants. His half-century came off just 36 deliveries, in an inning that included five fours and two sixes. After 14 overs, LSG's score is 90 runs for the loss of four wickets.
After a poor start in their debut match of the IPL, Deepak Hooda smacked Varun Aaron for two fours and a six in the 13th over to increase LSG's score to 80/4 after 13 overs.
After having scored just 47 runs for the loss of four wickets at the end of 10 overs, Deepak Hooda's two boundaries in the 11th over helped LSG increase their score to 58 runs after 11 overs.
Gujarat Titans' new vice-captain Rashid Khan began his spell with a tidy over as he just conceded five runs off his first over. At the end of 10 overs, LSG have scored 47 runs for the loss of four wickets.
As a result of the loss of four early wickets, Lucknow Super Giants continue to struggle with the bat. They have scored just 42 runs for the loss of four wickets after 9 overs at a run rate of just 4.67.
The misery for LSG could have worsened if Rahul Tewatia would have picked up the catch of Deepak Hooda in the eighth over. However, since the ball did not carry, Hooda was given a lifeline. After 8 overs, LSG's score stands at 36/4.
After having said that it would be a secret if he would bowl or not, Hardik Pandya bowled for the first time in IPL 2022 since the 2019 edition.
After the first six overs of the powerplay, Lucknow Super Giants have scored 32 runs for the loss of four wickets. Mohammed Shami has been the star of the Gujarat Giants' bowling attack as he has picked up three crucial wickets of LSG captain KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey.
Mohammed Shami is on fire as he picked up his third wicket of the match by bowling another beauty to dismiss Manish Pandey. Pandey was dismissed for just six runs off five deliveries, with LSG in all sorts of trouble. They have just scored 29 runs for the loss of four wickets after 4.4 overs.