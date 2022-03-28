GT Vs LSG Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2022's Gujarat Vs Lucknow Match Live Online?

Debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will kickstart their IPL 2022 campaign on Monday evening in a thrilling encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Lucknow will be captained by KL Rahul and Gujarat will be led by Hardik Pandya, who are known to be best friends off the cricket field.

The match-up will certainly be an exciting one for the cricket fans in India, as they are much pumped after watching three thrilling matches in the tournament so far. Kolkata Knight Riders started the tournament on Saturday by earning a six wickets victory over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. In the next two matches, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets, before Punjab Kings chased down the target of 206 runs set by Royal Challengers Bangalore with five wickets in hand to end Day 2.

Hardik has the services of Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Lockie Ferguson on his sides, who are known to be some exciting T20 players. On the other hand, KL Rahul will avail the services of Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya on Lucknow’s side, who will be the key players on Monday. With the match set to commence at 7:30 PM IST, here are the live streaming details about the match.

IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants - Live Streaming Details

Indian cricket enthusiasts wondering how to watch Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants clash against each other in match no. 4 of IPL 2022, can tune in to the live broadcast by Star Sports. The match will be live-streamed on the mobile application and website of Disney+Hotstar. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, while the match begins at 7:30 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium. At the same time, cricket fans in the US and UK can watch the match on Sky Sports and Willow TV respectively.

IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Predicted Teams

GT Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson

LSG Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

(Instagram Image- @lucknowsupergiants/@gujarat_titans)