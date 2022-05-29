The IPL 2022 season has finally reached its climax as Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals face each other in the IPL 2022 final match on Sunday, May 29. The GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium and will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Here is a look at GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction, GT vs RR head to head record, and other IPL 2022 details.

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to pay a fitting tribute to Shane Warne by winning the IPL 2022 title. The Royals come into the IPL 2022 Final match having beaten RCB in Qualifier 2 to enter the IPL finals after 14 years. The last time Royals played an IPL final was way back in the inaugural season of 2008 which they won under the captaincy of late Australian legend Shane Warne.

Debutant Gujarat Titans will be heavy favourites as they will play their first match on their home ground. Hardik Pandya-led side will be brimming with confidence having already defeated Rajasthan twice this season. The Titans will not only look to make it a hat-trick of wins but also win their maiden trophy.

IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Toss update

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bat first.

GT vs RR Dream11 prediction

Keepers – Wriddhiman Saha, Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson

Batters – Shubman Gill, Devdutt Paddikal, David Miller

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match

Batsmen will enjoy playing on the surface due to the quick outfield. The bowlers will also have their say in the match. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a formidable total on the board.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Fantasy tips

Jos Buttler

The Rajasthan Royals opener has been n 6he form of his life having scored his fourth-century in the tournament during the qualifier 2 against RCB. Jos Buttler will be aiming for yet another big knock against the Titans.

Hardik Pandya

The Gujarat Titans skipper has led the team from the front with the bat. The all-rounder has a huge role to play having the experience of playing in the final with Mumbai Indians earlier. Pandya would like to cap off his maiden season as the skipper with another IPL trophy.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Although Yuzvendra Chahal went wicketless in the last two matches he still had a great tournament and currently holds the purple cap. The leg spinner will not only look to stop the run flow in the middle overs but also will be hungry for wickets.

Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan spinner is a huge wall that stands between the Roaysl and IPL trophy. Rashid Khan's started slowly but has been back to his best with the ball in the past couple of matches. Besides the ball, he also contributed with the bat which is a bonus for the Titans in the final.

GT vs RR: Confirmed Playing XI

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy