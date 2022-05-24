The Qualifier 1 of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday, May 24. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to the start of the game.

Gujarat Titans finished on top of the points table after the conclusion of the league stage, while Rajasthan Royals finished second.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: GT win toss

Hardik Pandya won the toss and Gujarat will field first.

GT vs RR: H2H record

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have played just one match against each other in the current edition of the IPL. Gujarat emerged victorious in the game that was played on April 14 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led side won by 37 runs after restricting Rajasthan to 155/9 in 20 overs in their chase of 192 runs.

Hardik scored an unbeaten 87 runs in the game, while Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal produced a magnificent bowling spell to help their side finish with two points.

GT vs RR: Playing XI news

Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are expected to pitch the same playing XI as their last game. While Rajasthan won their final league stage match against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat suffered a defeat in their last league stage game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

GT vs RR: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters: David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan

GT vs RR: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill (c), Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (vc), Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan

GT vs RR: Full squads

Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.

Rajasthan Royals: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Jos Buttler, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. R Ashwin, 6. Trent Boult, 7. Devdutt Padikkal, 8. Prasidh Krishna, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Riyan Parag, 11. KC Cariappa, 12. Navdeep Saini, 13. Obed McCoy, 14. Anunay Singh, 15. Kuldeep Sen, 16. Karun Nair, 17. Dhruv Jurel, 18. Tejas Baroka, 19. Kuldip Yadav, 20. Shubham Garhwal, 21. James Neesham, 22. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 23. Rassie van der Dussen, 24. Daryl Mitchell.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)