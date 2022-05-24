GT Vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport At Eden Gardens?

With the IPL 2022 League stage matches completed, table-toppers Gujarat Titans take on second place Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 24. The qualifiers and the Eliminator would be played at the iconic Eden Garden stadium on May 24 and 25. Kolkata did not play host to any IPL matches this season, but there are questions regarding the qualifiers happening in the city of joy as the weather will be a major concern.

IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Will GT vs RR match take place?

The league stage matches of IPL 2022 took place in Mumbai and Pune where there were no weather interruptions. The qualifiers are happening in Kolkata, but Accuweather has predicted that the weather is likely to play spoilsport with thundershowers and light winds predicted during the GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match. The rain is expected to come down during the start of the IPL match delaying the start of the contest.

In case the rain does not allow the match to take place then it will be an advantage for Gujarat Titans as there is no reserve day for the match to take place. GT will go through to the final and RR will have to play the Qualifier 2. If the first eliminator which will also be played at the Eden Gardens gets washed out then Lucknow Super Giants go through as they are ranked third in the points table above Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals preview

Making their debut in IPL, Gujarat Titans has performed exceptionally so far in IPL 2022 winning 10 of their 14 matches and topping the league stage points table. Rajasthan Royals meanwhile finished second after beating Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. Looking at Royals' performance, the team won 9 out of their 14 matches this season and ended at the second position on the points table.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has led the team from the front, scoring 413 runs in 13 matches played so far. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami have done well with the ball picking up wickets consistently.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal made major contributions toward the team reaching the IPL PLayoffs. While Buttler is currently the orange cap holder Chahal holds the purple cap. With Both teams in great form, an electrifying battle is on the cards. The winner of this game will directly enter the finals of the Tata IPL 2022 while the loser will get another opportunity to make it to the finals.