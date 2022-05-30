Gujarat Titans Draw Shocking Analogy Between India's 2011 World Cup Win & IPL 2022 Triumph

Gujarat Titans stunned everyone by winning the IPL 2022 trophy in their very first season in the cash-rich league. Following the conclusion of the auction, nobody had given the Titans the chance to even get closer to the trophy. However, Hardik Pandya led team not only finished the group stage on the top of the points table but also defied the odds to lift the trophy in front of their home fans in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Following the title win Gujarat Titans social media handle posted a tweet drawing team's victory with the 2011 World Cup-winning campaign.

IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans IPL win related to 2011 World cup triumph

Gujarat Titans' made a tweet that hinted at a coincidence with team India's victory in the 2011 World Cup. Shubman Gill who was wearing the No 7 jersey for Gujarat Titans, finished the match with a six. Ashish Nehra along with Gary Kirsten were part of the winning squad while Kumar Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga ended up on the losing side.

Number 7️⃣ jersey

Finishing with a 6️⃣

Gary and Nehraji celebrating 💙

Beating Sanga and Malinga's team 👊🏽



Where have we seen this before? 😉 pic.twitter.com/lF8mHajQLw — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2022

The entire scenario relates to the 2011 World Cup triumph because former India skipper MS Dhoni wearing the No 7 jersey finished the game with a 6 against Sri Lanka in the final game. At that time Ashish Nehra was part of the Indian team as a player and Gary Kirsten was the head coach and Lasith Malinga along with Kumar Sangakkara were part of the losing Sri Lankan squad.

IPL 2022 Final: RR vs GT final highlights

After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals elected to bat first. However the decision to bat first backfired with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler getting dismissed for 22 runs and 39 runs respectively. GT skipper Hardik Pandya saved his best for the last as he led the team from the front with the ball finishing his spell with 3 wickets and giving away 17 runs in four overs. The Royal somehow managed to post 130 runs on board and needed extraordinary bowling effort to defend the total. With 131 runs to chase, GT started off slowly and steadily with Shubman Gill holding the fort at one end. The youngster stayed unbeaten on 45 runs off 43 balls. H Pandya contributed with bat scoring 34 runs off 30 balls, while David Miller ended up making an unbeaten 32 runs off just 19 deliveries. The Titans won the match by 7 wickets and also 11 balls to spare.