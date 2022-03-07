Last Updated:

Gujarat Titans IPL 2022: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match Timings, Full Squad And Venues

The Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2022 campaign by locking horns with Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans fixtures and full squad

Gujarat Titans is set to make their debut in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) with Hardik Pandya all set to lead the team in their inaugural season. The Indian all-rounder (Hardik Pandya), Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill were the team's initial picks ahead of the auction. Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2022 Auction picked several players who have the experience of playing in the tournament.

Amongst those who have played in the IPL before are Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Rahul Tewatia, and Lockie Ferguson. Jason Roy has already backed out of the tournament and the team is yet to name his replacement. The BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which will be held in Mumbai and Pune. Gujarat Titans will begin their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 28. Here's the list of the Gujarat Titans IPL schedule. 

Gujarat Titans IPL schedule

Date

 Match Timing Venue

March 28

 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

7:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

April 2

 Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

7:30 PM

MCA Stadium, Pune

April 8

 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium – CCI

April 11

 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

7:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

April 14

 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

7:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

April 17

 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

7:30 PM

MCA Stadium, Pune

April 23

 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

3:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium 

April 27

 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

April 30

 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium – CCI

May 3

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

 7:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium

May 6

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

 7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium – CCI

May 10

 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM

MCA Stadium, Pune

May 15

 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium

May 19

 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM

 

Wankhede Stadium

 

Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 squad

Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

