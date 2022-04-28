Gujarat Titans Seize Victory From Jaws Of Defeat As Rashid Khan Hits Sixes In Last 2 Balls

Rashid Khan in his IPL career has proven to be a match-winner with the ball, however, the Afghanistan star is slowly rolling eyeballs with his batting skills as well. After a 40-run knock against CSK, Khan produced yet another blinder of an innings against SRH on Wednesday to snatch victory for Gujarat Titans from the jaws of defeat.

GT vs SRH: Rashid Khan hits back to back sixes, wins the match for Gujarat Titans

The GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match was being played at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, with fans being kept on the edge of the seats during the see-saw battle. Umran Malik's five-wicket haul almost had SRH on the brink of victory, however, Rashid Khan had other ideas.

With 22 runs needed in the final over, Marco Jansen was given the ball to defend the total. GT all-rounder Rahul Tewatia smashed a six off the first ball before taking a single in the next ball. Rashid Khan then smashed the third ball of the over for a six. The fourth ball turned out to be a dot ball as Khan went for a big shot. With nine runs off the last two balls. The leg-spinner hit both the deliveries out of the park.

Former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Wasim Jaffer took to social media and congratulated Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia for their match-winning innings. Jaffer used a GIF from the movie Baazigar to congratulate Rashid Khan.

RASHID KHAN YOU BEAUTY @rashidkhan_19 That was simply outstanding.. congratulations @gujarat_titans @rahultewatia02 another brilliant Inn 💥 Nehra ji kya baat hai — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 27, 2022

IPL 2022: GT vs SRH highlights

SRH were able to post 195 runs on the board courtesy of a fine half-century from Aiden Markram and opener Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek scored 65 runs off 42 balls before being bowled by Alzarri Joseph. Aiden Markram on the other hand made 56 runs off 40 balls. Shashank Singh's cameo knock of 25 runs from 6 balls took the team's total past the 190 mark. For Titans, Mohammad Shami finished with figures of 3/39.

Chasing a huge total of 196 runs to win, the Titans began strongly with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubamn Gill putting up 69-run stand for the opening wicket. However, the tides changed quickly with SRH pacer Umran Malik in the thick of the action with his pace and toe crushing yorkers.

Malik accounted for wickets of Titans openers Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, skipper Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar. However, Rahul Tewatia (40 runs from 21 balls) and Rashid Khan's (31 runs of 11 balls) heroics were enough for the team to cross the finish line.