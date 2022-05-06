Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record & Playing XI News

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) are up against the last-placed team Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 51 of the tournament at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday evening. The Hardik Pandya-led GT currently top the IPL 2022 points table with eight wins in 10 games and need one more win to book a berth for the Playoffs. On the other hand, MI has been virtually eliminated from the tournament and sit at the bottom of the standings with only one win in nine games.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Recent form and Head to head stats

However, GT head into Friday’s game after losing their second game of the season to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match. Whereas, Rohit Sharma’s MI earned their maiden victory of the season after defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in their last game. Speaking about the head-to-head stats, both teams have not faced each other in the tournament and it will be the first time both teams will clash.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Dream11 team

Keepers – Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rohit Sharma , Shubman Gill(vc), Tilak Varma

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2022 GT vs MI: Mumbai Indians Playing XI news

MI won their game against RR after youngsters like Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, alongside Riley Meredith helped the team with the clinical bowling performance. The youngsters will be key for MI, while Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will look to continue scoring big runs with the bat. Ishan Kishan, Rohit, and Kieron Pollard will be also hoping to return back to form tonight.

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

IPL 2022 GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans Playing XI news

Youngster Sai Sudharsan was the highest run scorer for GT in the last game, and alongside Wriddhiman Saha, he will be the key to GT’s batting lineup. At the same time, Shubhman Gill, Hardik and David Miller will be hopeful to score big runs as well. Rahul Tewatia has been the x-factor for SRH, alongside the presence of Rashid Khan. The bowling department for GT will be lead by Mohammed Shami, as Pradeep Sangwan and Lockie Ferguson look to contribute as well.

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)