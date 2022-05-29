Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals: GT Vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Team News & Playing XI

After 73 exciting games, the IPL 2022 season is all set for a blockbuster final between debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR). The game is set to begin live at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, May 29, from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash, here is a look at our Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals playing XI and the GT vs RR Dream11 prediction.

IPL 2022 final: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals playing XI

With both teams entering the IPL 2022 final on the back of outstanding wins, none of them are expected to make any changes to their playing 11s until and unless there are some injury concerns. Below is a look at our predicted Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

When there is @RanveerOfficial, there is nothing but oodles of energy. ⚡✨



How excited are you to witness Ranveer set the stage on fire at the #TATAIPL 2022 Final Closing Ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad❓ 🎆 🎆 https://t.co/uQE7SUWN8n — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

IPL 2022 final: GT vs RR Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper(s): Wriddhiman Saha, Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson

Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record

When it comes to the head-to-head record of the two sides, Gujarat Titans have defeated Rajasthan Royals in the two matches the two teams have played against each other in. The last clash between the two was in the first qualifier when the Hardik Pandya-led side registered a seven-wicket win with three balls to spare.

After having batted first, the Rajasthan Royals put in a decent score on the board as Jos Buttler's fine 89-run knock helped them give Gujarat Titans a target of 189 runs. In response, despite getting the early wicket of GT opener Wriddhiman Saha, RR were never able to grab a foothold in the game. Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade contributed with scores of 35 each before captain Hardik Pandya and player of the match David Miller got the team over the line with scores of 40* and 68* respectively.