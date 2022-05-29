Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Final LIVE Score: Season Finale In Ahmedabad

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI
England opener Jos Buttler opens up on his team's journey to the IPL 2022 final. He also expresses gratitude towards the fans who have supported the franchise throughout the season.
To the #RoyalsFamily,— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 29, 2022
With love, from @josbuttler. 💌#GTvRR | #IPLFINAL | #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/2ktwxtf15U
Gujarat Titans players were seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the crucial do-or-die match on Sunday. Gujarat are playing their first-ever home game and that too in the final of the competition.
How to play with a straight bat ft. the Titans 🤩#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #MatchDay #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/84kSEGlb4g— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2022
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.
Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.
Rajasthan Royals: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Jos Buttler, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. R Ashwin, 6. Trent Boult, 7. Devdutt Padikkal, 8. Prasidh Krishna, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Riyan Parag, 11. KC Cariappa, 12. Navdeep Saini, 13. Obed McCoy, 14. Anunay Singh, 15. Kuldeep Sen, 16. Karun Nair, 17. Dhruv Jurel, 18. Tejas Baroka, 19. Kuldip Yadav, 20. Shubham Garhwal, 21. James Neesham, 22. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 23. Rassie van der Dussen, 24. Daryl Mitchell.