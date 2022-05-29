Last Updated:

Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Final LIVE Score: Season Finale In Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the summit clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

17:05 IST, May 29th 2022
GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final: Jos Buttler on RR's chances in the final

England opener Jos Buttler opens up on his team's journey to the IPL 2022 final. He also expresses gratitude towards the fans who have supported the franchise throughout the season.  

 

16:40 IST, May 29th 2022
GT vs RR IPL Final: Gujarat players train ahead of final

Gujarat Titans players were seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the crucial do-or-die match on Sunday. Gujarat are playing their first-ever home game and that too in the final of the competition.   

 

16:33 IST, May 29th 2022
GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final: Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami. 
 

16:33 IST, May 29th 2022
IPL 2022 Final: GT vs RR Full squads

Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.

Rajasthan Royals: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Jos Buttler, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. R Ashwin, 6. Trent Boult, 7. Devdutt Padikkal, 8. Prasidh Krishna, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Riyan Parag, 11. KC Cariappa, 12. Navdeep Saini, 13. Obed McCoy, 14. Anunay Singh, 15. Kuldeep Sen, 16. Karun Nair, 17. Dhruv Jurel, 18. Tejas Baroka, 19. Kuldip Yadav, 20. Shubham Garhwal, 21. James Neesham, 22. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 23. Rassie van der Dussen, 24. Daryl Mitchell.

