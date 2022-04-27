Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record & Playing XI News

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to play their eighth IPL 2022 match on Wednesday, April 27. The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 team, GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, GT vs SRH head to head record, and other IPL 2022 details.

Gujarat Titans are coming into the match after a nail-biting victory over Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 runs. Hardik Pandya scored a half-century in the previous match, while pacers Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal and spinner Rashid Khan picked up 2 wickets apiece. The team is currently flying high and is at the top of the points table. The Titans will want to win the match and avenge the defeat they suffered early in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's confidence is at a very different level as the team is currently on a five-match winning streak. They come into the fixture after crushing RCB by 9 wickets in their previous match. SRH bowlers bowled brilliantly bowling out the opposition for just 68 runs.T Natarajan and Marco Jansen picked up three wickets. Jagadeesha Suchith picked up two wickets. Chasing 69 runs for victory, Abhishek Sharma scored 47 runs helping the team cross the finish line.

IPL 2022: GT vs SRH head to head record

Overall this is just the second match between both the teams. In the earlier match played on March 11 at DY Patil stadium, it was SRH who emerged victorious by 8 wickets.

GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram

Bowlers – Yash Dayal, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen

GT vs SRH: Predicted playing 11

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith/Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan