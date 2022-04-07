Harbhajan Can't Stop Laughing Over Jaffer's 'exclusive Footage' Of Warner's IPL Return

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his witty social media posts, has once again set the internet ablaze with a funny upload ahead of Lucknow's match against Delhi Capitals. Jaffer took to Twitter to share what he described as "exclusive footage" of Australia's David Warner, replacing Tim Seifert in the Delhi Capitals' playing XI. In the video, two children can be seen competing to bat first in a cricket match, with one winning by pushing the other to the side.

Exclusive footage of David Warner taking Tim Seifert's place tonight 😄 #LSGvDC #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/eGqJzkgAwY — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 7, 2022

Delhi Capitals' Tim Seifert is likely to be ruled out of tonight's match against Lucknow with David Warner's return to the side. Seifert was a part of Delhi's starting XI for the first two matches against Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans respectively, while Warner was busy playing a bilateral Test series against Pakistan. Warner arrived in Mumbai on Saturday and spent three days in quarantine before joining his side for the current edition of the IPL.

Meanwhile, Jaffer's hilarious post has garnered a lot of attention in the past couple of hours, including former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. "Exclusive footage of David Warner taking Tim Seifert's place tonight #LSGvDC #IPL2022," Jaffer captioned the tweet. Harbhajan reshared the post on Twitter along with 'Face with tears of joy' emoticons.

Warner's rift with SRH

Warner, who has an impressive record in the IPL, was bought by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He was earlier a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad set up, with whom he parted ways in a bitter fashion due to an alleged feud with the coaching staff led by fellow Australian Tom Moody.

The 35-year-old, who helped Sunrisers win their one and only IPL title in 2016, was sacked as the franchise's captain during the last edition of the cash-rich league. The Australian batter was replaced by Kane Williamson, who had earlier held the rein of the side in Warner's absence.

To everyone's surprise, Warner was then dropped from SRH's playing XI for the last few games in IPL 2022, sparking speculations of a rift between the coaching staff and the explosive batter.

Image: AP/WasimJaffer/HarbhajanSingh/Twitter

