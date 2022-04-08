Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Popular Internet Meme On CSK & MI's Situation In IPL 2022

Legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media to react to a hilarious meme that is doing the rounds following the disastrous start made by multiple time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). Despite having played three matches each, both CSK and MI remain winless in IPL 2022.

Harbhajan Singh reacts to popular CSK & MI meme

Harbhajan Singh simply took to his official Twitter handle and said 'too good' after he saw a meme featuring the rivalry between four-time IPL champions CSK and five-time champions MI. As per the meme, the interviewer asked a fan, "How's IPL 2022 going on for you CSK fans?"

In response, the fan said, "Absolutely depressing. Can't tell you how terrible I have been feeling all these days." On being asked what's gone wrong this season, the fan added, "Thala has left captaincy. Du Plessis is gone. Chahar is not avaialble. Our bowling is bleeding. When batting works bowling fails and when bowling works batting fails. Losing the first three matches in a row has totally devastated us. Feels like we're going to do even worse than 2020. We're screwed!"

However, the fan was completely elated when they were told that arch-rivals Mumbai Indians lost their first three matches as well and were below CSK in the IPL 2022 points table. On being told the situation of the two teams, the fan could be seen dancing. This epic meme highlights the rivalry between the two sides, who are the most successful in the history of the competition. The two teams have won IPL in nine of the total 14 seasons so far.

IPL 2022 points table update: KKR leads from LSG

While the likes of CSK, MI and SRH are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table, KKR leads from debutants LSG at the top of the standings. Both sides have won three of their four matches so far. Meanwhile, RR are in third place with GT in fourth. GT, who play against PBKS on April 8, are the only side who have a perfect record so far, having won both their opening two matches so far.