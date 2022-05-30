Hardik Pandya Joins Brother Krunal, Scripts Unique Record Post 3-wicket Haul In IPL Final

Hardik Pandya played a huge hand in Gujarat Titans winning the IPL trophy in their maiden season as he lead the team from the front. The Gujarat Titans skipper had a fantastic season with the bat ending as the team's highest run-getter with 487 runs. He also chipped in with the ball picking up 8 wickets in the tournament in total. The all-rounder not only won the man of the match award for his splendid performance in IPL 2022 final but also matches his elder brother Krunal Pandya's feat in IPL finals.

IPL 2022 final: Hardik Pandya emulates Krunal Pandya's feat

Hardik Pandya's best performance in IPL 2022 came in the final where he picked up three wickets and then hit 34 runs during the run chase which earned him the Man of the Match award. Krunal Pandya women the Man of the Match award in the IPL final back in 2017. Krunal Pandya was adjudged the Man of the Match award while playing for Mumbai Indians against Pune Rising Supergiant. The elder Pandya (Krunal) back then had scored 47 off 38 to drag MI to 129/8 after an early collapse.

Both Pandya brothers have now won Player of the Match in an IPL Final. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 29, 2022

Ahead of the 2022 mega auction, the Pandya brothers were released by the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. While Hardik captained Gujarat Titan to IPL 2022 title win, Krunal was signed by Lucknow Super Giants who were knocked out in the IPL playoffs.

IPL 2022 Final: RR vs GT final highlights

After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals elected to bat first. However the decision to bat first backfired with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler getting dismissed for 22 runs and 39 runs respectively. GT skipper Hardik Pandya saved his best for the last as he led the team from the front with the ball finishing his spell with 3 wickets and giving away 17 runs in four overs.

The Royal somehow managed to post 130 runs on board and needed extraordinary bowling effort to defend the total. With 131 runs to chase, GT started off slowly and steadily with Shubman Gill holding the fort at one end. The youngster stayed unbeaten on 45 runs off 43 balls. H Pandya contributed with bat scoring 34 runs off 30 balls, while David Miller ended up making an unbeaten 32 runs off just 19 deliveries. The Titans won the match by 7 wickets and also 11 balls to spare.