Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Indulge In Quirky Banter During GT Vs LSG Toss; 'Tails Bola Na?'

The Gujarat Titans have had an impressive IPL 2022 season so far with the team now finding themselves in the IPL 2022 playoff prospects in the wake of their crushing dominance over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. The franchise not only topped the points table but also became the first team to qualify for the IPL playoff. The match commenced with the Titans winning the toss and opting to bat first, however, the coin toss was marked with a moment of confusion.

GT vs LSG, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya banter over toss win

As KL Rahul flipped the coin, Hardik Pandya had called 'heads' and the coin fell in his favour. However, LSG skipper Rahul heard it wrong and asked, 'tails bola naa?' (He said tails right?). The Gujarat Titans' skipper, however, reminded his counterpart that it was 'heads.'

IPL 2022: GT vs LSG highlights

The Gujarat Titans made three changes to their playing XI with Matthew Wade, R Sai Kishore, and Yash Dayal swapping places with Lockie Ferguson, Sai Sudharsan, and Pradeep Sangwan. On the other hand, LSG also made one change to their lineup with a debut cap being handed to uncapped batter Karan Sharma in place of Ravi Bishnoi.

Batting first, Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade were dismissed quite early. Skipper Hardik Pandya was dismissed for just 11 runs as LSG put GT on the backfoot. Youngster Shubman Gill held the innings from one end even though runs were hard to come by. The GT opener played an unbeaten knock of 63 runs from 49 balls. Besides Gill, Rahul Tewatia provided the finishing touches to the innings playing an unbeaten cameo of 22 runs from 16 balls to help the team post a total of 144.

Chasing 145 for victory, LSG lost three wickets in the powerplay. Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul and Karan Sharma were all dismissed cheaply. Deepak Hooda who has been consistently scoring runs in the tournament tried to steady the innings with 27 runs from 26 balls however the Titans' bowlers were landing blow after blow by picking wickets to keep the pressure on the opposition. Ultimately the entire team was bowled out for just 82 runs. Rashid Khan finished the match with four wickets the highest for any bowlers in the GT vs LSG match. Debutant Sai Kishore need two wickets and gives away seven runs in two overs.