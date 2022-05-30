Last Updated:

Hardik Pandya Leads GT To IPL 2022 Title In Debut Campaign, Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya led the Gujarat Titans to their maiden title win on Sunday when they defeated inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

Hardik Pandya leads Gujarat Titans to maiden IPL title win

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya led the team to their maiden title win on Sunday when they defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the final. After restricting RR to just 130 runs for the loss of nine wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, GT chased down the target with 11 balls to spare as Shubman Gill and David Miller ensured a comfortable victory for the franchise. 

IPL 2022 final: Twitter goes into meltdown as GT win

Following the Gujarat Titans' staggering victory, Twitter was sent into meltdown. Former cricketers Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag,  Harbhajan Singh, Michael Vaughan and Aakash Chopra congratulated GT on winning the IPL 2022 in their maiden campaign. Hardik Pandya's leadership received praise from both Chopra and Raina. 

 

Cricket fans were also amazed by GT's performance in IPL 2022. Here are some reactions:- 

GT vs RR final: How it happened?

Nobody gave them a chance but Gujarat Titans, bucking all pre-tournament predictions, surprised everyone by lifting the Indian Premier League title in a dream maiden season after a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final here on Sunday.

Gujarat's highly-rated bowling attack, led by skipper Hardik Pandya (3/17) himself, limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine after losing the toss.

Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 32, respectively, to complete an emphatic win for their team.

It should have been a comfortable chase but Rajasthan bowled their hearts out to make it an interesting final. As they showed all season, Gujarat remained calm in tough situations to finish the chase in 18.1 overs.

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya led GT brilliantly in historic season

Hardik Pandya not only had an outstanding season as captain but also on a personal level with both the bat and ball. The 28-year-old smacked 487 runs in just 15 innings, at a fantastic average of 44.27, with the highest of 87. He also picked up eight wickets to end a memorable campaign, with a best of 3/17 in the all-important final. Following a brilliant season, Hardik will now join Team India's squad when they take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series, beginning June 9.

(Inputs from PTI)

