Hardik Pandya Leads GT To IPL 2022 Title In Debut Campaign, Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya led the team to their maiden title win on Sunday when they defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the final. After restricting RR to just 130 runs for the loss of nine wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, GT chased down the target with 11 balls to spare as Shubman Gill and David Miller ensured a comfortable victory for the franchise.

IPL 2022 final: Twitter goes into meltdown as GT win

Following the Gujarat Titans' staggering victory, Twitter was sent into meltdown. Former cricketers Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Michael Vaughan and Aakash Chopra congratulated GT on winning the IPL 2022 in their maiden campaign. Hardik Pandya's leadership received praise from both Chopra and Raina.

Every match they played they got a new hero. Stuff of dreams for a franchise playing their first season. Many congratulations @gujarat_titans! #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/9LtuqYqpAM — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 29, 2022

Fantastic achievement for a new franchise … If India need a captain in a couple of years I wouldn’t look past @hardikpandya7 … Well done Gujurat .. #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 29, 2022

Party kithhe karni ae hun, Nehra ji? Garbe de naal bhangra vi karange. BIG CONGRATULATIONS @gujarat_titans CHAMPIONS #IPL2022 Commendable play throughout the tournament. Kudos to the captain @hardikpandya7 and the team 👏 👏 Great innings at the big stage @ShubmanGill 👏 pic.twitter.com/2qWmDtIwnf — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 29, 2022

What a dream debut season for Gujarat Titans. @hardikpandya7 has been absolutely brilliant as a leader and player. This has been a fantastic IPL and great to see a new champion. Jos Buttler was in a league of his own and Rajasthan Royals can be proud of their season. #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/dnTKOoAO4K — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2022

GT @gujarat_titans showed us what it takes to win the world's toughest T20 championship.Being debutants, they never let the pressure effect their superlative performance. Great leadership from @hardikpandya7 &

many congratulations to @Gary_Kirsten #AshishNehra. Enjoy the trophy! — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 29, 2022

Gujarat Titans. Ufff…what a rocket season. Hardik Pandya producing a stellar effort in the grand finale. Found different match winners in different games…what a season. 🥳👏🤩 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 29, 2022

Cricket fans were also amazed by GT's performance in IPL 2022. Here are some reactions:-

Victory in Debut IPL. what an incredible journey by Gujarat Titans.. Just outstanding performance.. Congrats to all GT fans in advance... #Aavade #IPL2022 — Debashish Sarangi (@Plumb_infront) May 29, 2022

Congratulations GT... Gujarat Titans played like titans... Thanks @gujarat_titans for making every Gujarati proud in Gujarat bhumi... What a match.. #AkshayKumar & Amit shah presence made it more memorable.. ગાભા કાઢી કાઢી ને ભુક્કો કરી નાખ્યો બોસ આ IPL માં 😍🔥#IPLFinal #RRvGT pic.twitter.com/39lAINkG9s — axay patel🔥🔥Prithviraj3June🚩 (@akki_dhoni) May 29, 2022

Nehra Kirsten combo finished last with Rcb and no one gave a chance to them for next 4-5 years



Credit to GT for giving them the chance — Adithya (@Cricthoughts03) May 29, 2022

GT vs RR final: How it happened?

Nobody gave them a chance but Gujarat Titans, bucking all pre-tournament predictions, surprised everyone by lifting the Indian Premier League title in a dream maiden season after a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final here on Sunday.

Gujarat's highly-rated bowling attack, led by skipper Hardik Pandya (3/17) himself, limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine after losing the toss.

Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 32, respectively, to complete an emphatic win for their team.

It should have been a comfortable chase but Rajasthan bowled their hearts out to make it an interesting final. As they showed all season, Gujarat remained calm in tough situations to finish the chase in 18.1 overs.

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya led GT brilliantly in historic season

Hardik Pandya not only had an outstanding season as captain but also on a personal level with both the bat and ball. The 28-year-old smacked 487 runs in just 15 innings, at a fantastic average of 44.27, with the highest of 87. He also picked up eight wickets to end a memorable campaign, with a best of 3/17 in the all-important final. Following a brilliant season, Hardik will now join Team India's squad when they take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series, beginning June 9.

(Inputs from PTI)