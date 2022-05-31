Hardik Pandya Leads Irfan Pathan's Best XI Of IPL 2022; No Place For Rohit, Virat & Dhoni

The IPL 2022 season is done and dusted with Gujarat Titans going all the way and lifting the trophy in front of their home fans. Hardik Pandya was entrusted with the job of leading the team to glory and the all-rounder ensured that he achieved the goal. The IPL 2022 tournament also witnessed some top performances from players while for some big players it was a season to forget. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has revealed his Best XI of the Indian Premier League 2022.

Irfan Pathan names his IPL 2022 Best XI

Irfan Pathan's IPL 2022 best XI starts with Jos Butler and KL Rahul opening the innings. Buttler had an outstanding season scoring 863 runs which included four centuries and four half-centuries. KL Rahul on the other hand finished the tournament with 616 runs, which included two centuries and four half-centuries. KL Rahul failed to lead LSG to the final, while Jos Buttler helped Rajasthan Royals reach the final.

My IPL team for this season. What’s yours guys?? #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/H8vFBLWRdm — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 30, 2022

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was Irfan Pathan's choice to bat at no 3. Samson managed to score only two half-centuries in 17 matches this season, however, the wicketkeeper-batsman contributed with some crucial knocks resulting in the team’s victory. The middle-order will comprise Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone and Gujarat Titans power-hitter David Miller respectively. While Pandya led the team to glory, Livingstone and Miller played match-winning knocks when the team looked in trouble.

No place for IPL stalwarts in Irfan Pathan's IPL 2022 best XI

The bowlers who made Irfan Pathan's IPL 2022 best XI list are the Gujarat Titans duo of Rashid Khan and Mohamad Shami, Purple cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal, SRH sensation Umran Malik and RCB's Harshal Patel. Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav was left on the bench.

The likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had mediocre tournament and were left out of majority of the teams by cricket experts. While Rohit and MS failed to lead MI and CSK to the IPL playoffs, Kohli had a subdued season with the bat for RCB.

Here is Irfan Pathan's Best XI of IPL 2022:-

1. Jos Buttler

2. KL Rahul

3. Sanju Samson (wk)

4. Hardik Pandya (c)

5. Liam Livingstone

6. David Miller

7. Rashid Khan

8. Mohamad Shami

9. Harshal Patel

10. Umran Malik

11. Yuzvdendra Chahal

12th Man - Kuldeep Yadav

Rashid Khan after a slow start to IPL 2022 ended with 19 wickets in 16 matches, whereas Harshal Patel picked up the same number of wickets in 15 matches. Mohamad Shami complimented Rashid Khan really well and finished the season with 20 wickets for the Titans. Umran Malik impressed everyone with his toe-crushing yorkers and ability to consistently bowl deliveries at 150kmph. The SRH pacer finished the season with 22 wickets to his name and was also named in Team India's squad for the South Africa series. The lineup was completed by Yuzvendra Chahal who finished the season with 27 wickets and won the purple cap. Kuldeep Yadav, who was benched by KKR last season, was back at his best finishing the season with 21 wickets.