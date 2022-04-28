Hardik Pandya Reveals Nehra's Reaction In Last Over Vs SRH: 'Ashu Bhai Said Hey Hold On'

The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad was a see-saw battle in which the Titans prevailed with 5 wickets to spare. The Gujarat team has Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia to thank for their fantastic batting effort that helped the team cross the finish line in the final ball of the match.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya revealed that he had already made up his mind about the match heading for super over, only for coach Ashish Nehra to intervene.

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya reveals Ashish Nehra's prediction for GT vs SRH match

With 9 runs needed from the final two balls, Rashid Khan smashed two sixes to seal the match for Gujarat Titans. After the GT vs SRH match was completed, Hardik Pandya in a conversation with Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia revealed how coach Ashish Nehra told him the match will not head to the super over.

In the video uploaded on IPL website, Hardik Pandya revealed that he was prepared for a tie but Ashish Nehra told him to hold on. He said, “I've started watching the matches as a neutral nowadays. Neither I'm too happy, nor too sad, because my behavior will have an effect on the dugout as well. But in all games, I and Ashu pa (Ashish Nehra) feel 'this game is getting tighter',”.

He added, "I was getting ready for Super Over but Ashu bhai said, 'Hey, hold on! We are finishing this here only'. You (to Tewatia) sent the thigh pad back and I thought, these guys are going for Super Over!”

IPL 2022: Rashid Khan final over heroics

With 22 runs needed in the final over, SRH skipper Kane Williamson decided to hand the ball to Marco Jansen in order to defend the total. Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia smashed a six off the first ball before taking a single in the second ball.

Rashid Khan took charge of the match, starting with a six off the third ball of the final over. The fourth ball turned out to be a dot ball as Khan went for a big shot, only to miss the delivery. With nine runs off the last two balls the leg-spinner hit both the deliveries out of the park and won the match for the team.