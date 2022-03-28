IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Reveals Players He Wants To Emulate As Gujarat Titans' Captain

With just a few minutes remaining for the two debutants of IPL 2022 set to take on each other, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya revealed the names of two players he wants to emulate as he eyes the 'peak of sporting success.' The 28-year old also explained how the 15th edition of the tournament will be a unique experience for him as he will not only be the captain for the first time, but he will also play against his sibling Krunal and some of his closest friends.

It is this aspect of the IPL that makes the tournament so interesting for fans as compatriots and even brothers take on each other depending upon how the auction pans out. While Hardik was signed by GT, his brother Krunal was signed by tonight's opponents Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

GT vs LSG: Hardik Pandya reveals players he wants to emulate

In a video released by Gujarat Titans' official social media handle on March 28 ahead of the team's debut match against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik Pandya revealed that he hopes to emulate the legacy left by legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni. He also commented upon his idol Sachin Tendulkar as he revealed how he hopes to reach the 'peak of sporting success.'

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking, captain Hardik Pandya. I am not going to tell you where I came from, you probably know that. I will tell you where I am taking you off to, it is towards that peak called sporting success. That sweet lofty spot where grit lives with the grind, labour leads to luck. It is a range that my brother (MS Dhoni) has scaled and I have made no attempts to hide that I want to emulate him," said Hardik.

❤️ Goosebumps on our debut day, courtesy captain @hardikpandya7 ▶️ pic.twitter.com/2qdwn5FKrc — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 28, 2022

The 28-year old further added, "It is a place that my hero (Sachin Tendulkar) has owned and told me stories of how he got there. It is a journey that will sometimes pit me against my sibling, my soulmate and many of my closest friends. And like every flight, this journey might also have turbulence."

GT vs LSG: Hardik Pandya all set to lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya is all set to lead his side in their first match of IPL against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants on March 28. The GT vs LSG clash will begin live at 7:30 PM IST, from the Wankhede Stadium. Below is the complete squad of GT.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan.