Hardik Pandya Sends Bat Flying In The Air, Wife's Reaction In The Stands Goes Viral; Watch

In a not so common moment in the IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya on Thursday lost grip of his bat and let it fly during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting first after winning the toss in match 67 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, Pandya, during his inning, swung so hard that the bat slipped off his hands. The incident left Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic, who is sitting in the stands, shocked and her reaction has taken over social media.

In a bizarre incident, GT skipper Hardik Pandya was batting in the 10th over of the match, when he lost his grip on the bat. He was facing RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s over when Pandya let the bat lose on the final delivery of the over. Pandya, known for his hard-hitting batting style, swung the bat hard that it slipped off his hands and went up flying in the air. The bat that took off from his hands landed near the square-leg umpire.

The incident left the fans in the stadium as well as at home stunned. However, Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic, who was watching the game from the stands, was shocked to see her husband lose control of the bat. She was seen standing in shock as the incident happened. Following this, she was also seen murmuring, 'what just happened'. The video of her reaction is now doing rounds on social media.

GT vs RCB

The Royal Challengers Bangalore kept their IPL Playoff hopes alive after crushing 8 wickets win over Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 league match on Thursday. The victory meant Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are out of the playoff race. Gujarat Titans batted first with skipper Hardik Pandya leading the team from the front scoring a fine half-century.

The Titans' skipper was well supported with the 30s from wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller in the middle. Rashid Khan provided the finishing touches and helped the Titans post 168 on board. In the chase, Bangalore was never in trouble with Virat Kohli back to his best scoring a half-century and put on a century partnership for the opening wicket with skipper Faf du Plessis. Maxwell provided the finishing touches to take Royal Challengers Bangalore home with 8 balls to spare.

