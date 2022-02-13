Hardik Pandya Tells Krunal 'see You On Other Side' As Lucknow Super Giants Buy Ex-MI Star

The Pandya brothers are all set to play for different franchises for the very first time after the Gujarat Titans (GT) signed Hardik before the IPL auction 2022 and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roped his brother Krunal on Day 1 of the auction.

GT signed Hardik Pandya for Rs 15 crores before the IPL auction 2022, while Krunal Pandya was signed by LSG for Rs 8.25 crores after there was some heavy bidding seen between them, Sunrisers Hyderabad and GT. With the two Pandya brothers set to play for different franchises, Hardik gave his reaction via his social media account.

Hardik Pandya reacts as Krunal Pandya se to play for GT

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Hardik Pandya posted a story with an image of Lucknow Super Giants announcing the signing of his brother Krunal, with the caption, "See you on the other side, my bro." Having entered the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crores, there was some heavy bidding seen for Krunal between various franchises.

The bidding began between Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings, with both bidding until the player's price had increased beyond Rs 5 crores. Soon after, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and LSG joined the bidding, taking the 30-year old's price beyond Rs 7 crores. It was at this point that the Gujarat Titans also demonstrated interest in signing him. However, they were to not deny LSG, who won the bidding war by signing the player for a whopping Rs 8.25 crores.

It remains to be seen how the two Pandya brothers will perform for their respective franchises this season. All eyes will be on Hardik after GT confirmed that he would lead an IPL side for the very first time in his career. Meanwhile, it will also be interesting to see how Krunal settles in LSG after having a difficult few years with the Mumbai Indians.

The 30-year old has seen a massive dip in form recently as last season, he only scored 143 runs from 13 matches, at an average of 14.30, his worst in the competition. His performances were not much better with the ball either as he picked up five wickets and conceded 265 runs at an economy of 7.98, again his worst since he began playing in the IPL in 2016.