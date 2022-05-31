Hardik Pandya Tickles Rahul Tewatia During Live TV Interview, Batter Smiles Back: Watch

One of the two new teams to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans finished their maiden season at an all-time high, with a title win on May 28. Meanwhile, Indian cricketer and Titans' power-hitter Rahul Tewatia emerged as one of the top players for the franchise in the tournament, having contributed with several match-winning knocks to essay the role of a finisher. Following Sunday’s mega win, Tewatia spoke with Harsha Bhogle during a live telecast by Star Sports, when he was hilariously interrupted by skipper Pandya.

Rahul Tewatia spoke about his individual and the team’s overall performance throughout the IPL 2022 tournament and also how his only goal was to win the trophy for the team. While he was revealing what worked best for the team this season, Hardik Pandya made his way in the frame and tickled Tewatia much to his surprise. The all-rounder smiled back at the captain, as commentator Harsha Bhogle asked him about what Pandya told him ahead of the match.

'Hardik tells me I've complete freedom': Tewatia

Speaking about Hardik, Tewatia said, “The captain only tells me to go finish the game and that I have complete freedom. Just go and finish the game as you always do”. Earlier in the video, the 29-year-old all-rounder also mentioned that stretching games till the death overs has worked immensely for the team. Tewatia lived upto his reputation in IPL 2022 tournament, as he started off with a knock of 40* runs from 24 balls, in the first game of the season against LSG.

IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia stats

Tewatia scored 13* off 3 during the win against Punjab Kings, and alongside an impressive knock of 40* runs in 21 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede. He hit an unbeaten knock of 43* runs in 25 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the very next match and assured Gujarat Titans make a strong statement in the league stage. He finished the season as the fifth-highest run-scorer for his Gujarat side.

Tewatia has scored 217 runs in 16 games, at a strike rate of 147.61 and the best knock of 43* runs. He had an average of 31.00 and couldn’t cross the half-century line. However, he was instrumental to team's win on several instances, guiding his side to a maiden IPL 2022 title alongside others in the squad.

