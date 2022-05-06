Hardik Pandya Wants MI's Kieron Pollard In GT; Reveals Text He Sent To Former Teammate

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans – match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season – marks the first match for GT skipper Hardik Pandya against his former franchise. Pandya made his IPL debut in 2015 by playing for MI and became a mainstay for the team over the years. The all-rounder and his first IPL team went their separate ways after the 2021 season as he was not retained by the Rohit Sharma-led outfit. The new IPL team GT then signed him for INR 15 crore.

During his time at MI, Pandya was remembered for his match-winning knocks alongside the Caribbean superstar Kieron Pollard. Both players were known to be close friends in the MI dressing room, before Pandya exited the team and became GT’s captain. Meanwhile, in a recent video shared by GT, Pandya has revealed his desire of having Pollard in his team.

“I wish Polly (Pollard) to have the best day for him, but we win. I kind of messaged him a few days ago as well that hope you're okay and hope you're doing well. I said we kind of miss you here. In a joking way, I said 'You never know, you might come to us next year!' It's my wish but I know it's never going to happen,” Pandya said.

Hardik Pandya sheds light on his time with MI

Pandya won the IPL title four times with MI and in the video, he also recalled one of the best innings he played for the Mumbai-based team. “My cap in 2015, it was very important for me. Those two man of the matches were important as the last seven games, for us it was a knockout. I kind of got my first glimpse of success and fame in that game where I scored some three sixes. I think we needed two overs, 32 or something, and we won with three-four balls to spare”.

Pandya has been exceptional in his maiden season away from MI as he is the highest run-scorer for the team so far. He also bowled initially in the tournament and also managed to take crucial wickets. Having said that, it will be exciting to watch who among GT and MI emerge as the winners on Friday.