Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans Partake In Victory Parade To Celebrate Maiden IPL Triumph

The Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) to win the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Gujarat won by 7 wickets to lift the coveted cup in their maiden year in the IPL. On Monday, the Hardik Pandya-led side participated in a victory parade to celebrate their victory with the fans. The one-hour long bus tour, which commenced at 5 p.m. IST on May 30, was held in Gandhinagar near the Usmanpura Riverfront.

The Gujarat Titans recently posted a photo of the bus on their official Instagram account. On Twitter, news agency ANI published a short video of the newest champs partaking in the victory parade. Gujarat Titans' players can be seen riding on the roof of a bus with a sea of fans surrounding them in the video. On Instagram, Titans' opener Shubman Gill posted a video of himself and his teammates, including Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan, standing atop the bus, holding the IPL trophy.

#IPL2022 | Post their maiden win, the team of #GujaratTitans participate in a victory parade in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/mj8SDuX822 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans scripted history on Sunday as they became only the second side in IPL's history to win the tournament in their maiden attempt. Gujarat became the first side after Mumbai Indians in 2011 to finish at the top of the points table and win the title the same year. Pandya also became the third skipper after Shane Warne and Rohit Sharma to win the IPL title in his first year as captain.

GT vs RR

Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 130/9 in 20 overs after Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first. Jos Buttler top-scored for the side with his 35-ball 39 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson also contributed with the bat but that wasn't enough to take Rajasthan to a comfortable total. Hardik Pandya was an absolute beast with the ball as he picked three wickets for 17 runs. Yash Dayal, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Shami also picked wickets for Gujarat.

Gujarat Titans then chased down the target in 18.1 overs. Shubman Gill hit the winning runs for Gujarat alongside David Miller. Earlier, Hardik Pandya scored 34 off 30 balls to help Gujarat get closer to the target. He was named the player of the match for his all-round effort in the game.

Image: ANI/Twitter