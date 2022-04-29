'Hardik Was Stunned': Swann Names One Player India Should 'without A Doubt' Play At T20 WC

Former England spinner Graeme Swann believes that Team India needs a fast bowler with a ferocious pace for the T20 World Cup 2022, and hence, Umran Malik shall definitely be included in the squad. The Sunrisers pacer has been extremely impressive in the ongoing IPL 2022 season, having bowled at a speed of over 152 kmph on several occasions.

Swann believes Umran Malik must play T20 World Cup 2022

While speaking to cricket.com about Umran Malik's potential selection for the T20 World Cup 2022 later this year, Graeme Swann said, "Without a doubt, I will take Umran to Australia. Without a doubt! India have everything but they don't have a pace bowler. Bumrah is quick but he isn't an express like Umran. Get him involved as soon as possible. He is easily good for international cricket."

Having picked 15 wickets so far in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league, Umran is on par with SRH teammate T Natarajan, with the duo only three scalps away from IPL 2022's current Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal. 22-year old Malik perhaps had the game of his life against table-toppers Gujarat Titans earlier this week as he ran riot by picking up an impressive fifer to become the first player of a losing team this season to be awarded the player of the match award.

Swann gave special praise to Malik for dismissing GT skipper Hardik Pandya by adding, "The first delivery was absolute fire, Hardik was stunned. He then bowled a rapid short delivery and got Hardik out. The quicker he bowled, he was just amazing." Even though there is a tendency for pacers to get injured, the former England spinner believes that will not be the case with Umran if he is used well by India.

"No, injuries won't hurt him. Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar, Jofra Archer, as a fast bowler, of course, you break down but Umran bowls only in T20s. It is four overs of maximum effort. I think it is the ideal number of overs for the pacer, just bowl fast and don't think. Don't break him in other formats, just play him in T20s," said Swann.

With about half the IPL 2022 season still left to go, it remains to be seen where Umran ends up. However, he would definitely be in the running for a spot at the T20 World Cup 2022, especially if he continues to perform at this level.