Harshal Patel Recalls 'betrayal' At 2018 IPL Auctions; 'There Were 3-4 Franchises...'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel has recalled an instance when he felt betrayed at the hands of the three to four Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, during the 2018 IPL auction. Harshal was bought by RCB for a whopping amount of Rs 10.75 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auctions, but during the last mega auction in 2018, he was roped in by Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 20 lakhs. Meanwhile, speaking to Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, Harshal revealed at least 3 to 4 franchises had promised to bid for him, while no one actually did.

"The ironic thing was that there were at least 3-4 people from different franchises who said we'd gonna bid for me but kisi ne nahi kiya (no one did). At that time, it felt like a betrayal, yeh toh jhooth bole hain, dhokha hua hai mere saath [they lied to me, I have been misled],” Harshal revealed on the Youtube talk show before adding how did he make a come back after that. Harshal stayed at DC with limited opportunities for three seasons, before joining RCB in 2021 and showing his real class.

However, Harshal also recalled the dark feelings he had faced after the betrayal and said, “I was just in a spiral of these dark thoughts. 'Who are you? You've given so much to this game and worked so hard' and this and that, all these things you tell yourself. You are not getting anything out of hit. The image you've built of yourself. It's very important to acknowledge what you're feeling and not dismiss it. If you're feeling something that means it's legitimate.

Harshal Patel's stats after incredible performance in 2021

Harshal scripted the revival of his career after joining RCB as he finished the IPL 2021 season as the purple cap holder, with the maximum no. of 32 wickets in the tournament. He was soon rewarded with a place in the Indian cricket team and he went on to make his international debut for Team India. Since then, Harshal has played eight T20 games and has 11 wickets to his credit. He has returned with the best figures of 3/22. Meanwhile, in the IPL 2022, Harshal has taken nine wickets for RCB in seven games.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)