Harshal Patel Recalls Virat Kohli's Text After RCB Bought Him For Rs 10.75 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler Harshal Patel said that former team skipper Virat Kohli sent him a congratulatory message after he was picked for Rs10.75 crore at the IPL Auction 2022. Back in the 2021 IPL, Patel was the leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps and also got called for the Indian national team.

He also equalled Dwayne Bravo’s record of most wickets in a single IPL edition. He picked up a hat-trick against five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI). But before the mega auction on February 12 and 13, the Challengers threw up a surprise and released Patel. Rather, they went for Kohli, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and young pacer Mohammed Siraj.

In the auction that took place in Bangalore, RCB went into a bidding war with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to bag Patel back. In the end, SRH and CSK threw in the towel and Patel got back to the Challengers.

The 31-year-old Patel said that Virat’s words of encouragement motivated him much more than the price he fetched at the IPL Auction 2022.

“Virat messaged me saying ‘You deserve every bit of what you got, and very happy for you.' Coming from him, that validation, whatever money I’ve got, that is secondary. But the value I’ve created for myself is something I’m very happy and very grateful for,” Patel was quoted as saying in a video shared by RCB.

IPL 2022: 'I really admired Faf du Plessis', says Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel also said that he’s looking forward to rubbing shoulders with former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

“I really admired Faf du Plessis, the kind of cricket that he plays, the way he handles himself, the way he carries himself. And he is your role model team player. And really looking forward to playing under him,” he added.

Du Plessis played for the Super Kings last season and was also second in the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament. On the back of his performance, CSK won the IPL for the fourth time under MS Dhoni’s leadership. In the mega auction, the Challengers picked him at a price of Rs 7 crore and named him as their skipper as well after Kohli’s resignation last year.

(Image: PTI)