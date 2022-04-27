Harshal Patel Refuses Riyan Parag's Handshake After Heated Face-off During Match; Watch

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to keep their winning streak going. Rajasthan won by 29 runs at the Pune Stadium, defending a low total of just 144 runs. Riyan Parag and Kuldeep Sen, two young men, were the driving forces behind RR's success. The sweet taste of winning, however, turned bitter for Parag after he became involved in a furious brawl with RCB bowler Harshal Patel.

The event occurred near the end of Rajasthan's innings when Parag struck Patel for a six to finish off in style. The two players were spotted yelling at each other before they were separated by members of the support staff. It is unclear why Parag and Patel got into such an intense face-off, but it appeared to have happened in the heat of the moment, or so Parag and everyone assumed. Patel, on the other hand, had a different perspective on what happened on the field, as he was seen denying a handshake from Parag after the match.

Patel was seen in videos going viral on social media refusing to shake hands with Parag after the match when the latter offered him the courtesy gesture. Patel was spotted strolling by Parag without even looking him in the eyes. Patel's actions shocked Parag, and he was seen giving him a sidelong glance when he declined to shake hands.

Harshal Patel not giving handshake to riyan parag at end of the game. Very #unsportive move. @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/3MD4MrGKV7 — Kiran (@Kiran14288265) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, fans have taken to Twitter to berate Patel's unsportsmanship-like conduct post match. One user wrote, 'You can't justify it by pointing out personal issues. If the game is over...all the heated moments are to be kept aside and that is the exact reason why handshakes still exists in cricket. (sic)', another tweet read 'Last ball six effect!'

Harshal Patel not giving a handshake to Riyan. Instead of making a fuss about everything, it would be better if people let it slide. Everyone is a human being, and humans make mistakes. — Hellfire  (@Sri_Hellfire) April 27, 2022

I have no problems with Harshal Patel having a go at Parag after Conceeding 18 runs in last over. That shows passion and the standard he set for himself. Am all for players to do that. But then taking that to second innings and refusing the handshake was not good. #IPL2022 — krishnan (@krishg1990) April 27, 2022

Harshal patel refused to handshake with Riyan parag. 😂



Last ball six effect! — 𝕲𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖍𝖎 𝕭𝖆𝖇𝖚 😎 (@gandhibabu77) April 26, 2022

@HarshalPatel23 A verbal squabble in a fight is ok sometimes. But your attitude after the match for refusing a handshake isn't acceptable. You're a player from the land of great Sachin Sir. Learn the etiquettes from our legends. Learn sportsmanship and then go to play sports. — Nayan Niju (@NayanjyotiNayan) April 27, 2022

You can't justify it by pointing out personal issues...

If the game is over...all the heated moments are to be kept aside and that is the exact reason why handshakes still exists in cricket.

Very poor , unmannered behaviour from the great harshal Patel

Shame on him#HarshalPatel — Abhijith L (@Abhiyiiith) April 26, 2022

RCB vs RR

Parag smashed an unbeaten 56 off 31 balls to help his side post 144/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Parag, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson too made an impact with the bat, scoring 27 off 21 balls. Daryl Mitchell scored 16 off 24 balls, while Ravichandran Aswin hit 17 off 9 balls. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Jazlewood, and Wanindu Hasaranga each took two wickets, while Harshal Patel took one.

In reply, RCB were bowled out for 115 runs thus losing the game by 29 runs. None of the batters, with the exception of skipper Faf du Plessis, were able to reach the 20-run mark. Du Plessis scored 23 runs from 21 balls. Wanindu Hasaranga was the second-highest scorer for his RCB, with 18 off 13 balls. Rajasthan's Kuldeep Sen registered a four-wicket haul. Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets, while Trent Boult picked two. Parag was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI