Harshal Patel Reveals Talks With RCB Ahead Of IPL Auction; '9 Crore Will Be Deducted'

Indian pacer Harshal Patel has expressed his delight at being selected by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 IPL mega auction. RCB paid a whopping Rs. 10.75 crore for Harshal, making him the joint most expensive all-rounder sold on Day 1 of the auction. Harshal admitted to Star Sports that RCB didn't initially retain him because the franchise believed he could earn a greater price if he went to the auction rather than being retained as the side's fourth pick for Rs. 6 crore.

Harshal stated that the amount of faith RCB has shown since trading him back from Delhi ahead of the IPL 2021 season means a lot. The all-rounder added that when he first arrived from Delhi, he wasn't expecting to get the kind of opportunity and responsibility RCB gave him. Harshal, who was part of the RCB squad from 2012 to 2017, was bought by Delhi in 2018. He stayed with Delhi for two years before the RCB re-acquired him in bilateral trade with the Capitals.

"When they traded me back from Delhi, they gave me an opportunity and responsibility that I was not expecting to fulfill. They backed me, saw something in me and that means a lot. The price tag is obviously huge but at the same time, the amount of faith they've shown in me means a lot," Harshal said on Star Sports.

"They basically told me that if we retain you, we'll have to pay you 6 crore and 9 crore will be deducted out of our purse because you will be the fourth player. So we don't want to do that and we'd rather that you earn that money in the auction and we'll try our best to get you back. So that was the only communication," he added.

Harshal's stats in IPL 2021

Harshal was bought after a fierce bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, which eventually gave in to the pressure of rising cost. Harshal was a key performer for RCB last season, picking 32 wickets in 15 matches and finishing the tournament as the highest wicket-taker. Harshal picked eight more wickets than the second-best bowler on the list - Avesh Khan (24 wickets).

Image: IPL/BCCI

