'Has Taken Our Sleep Away': Ex-India Batter Bemoans 'ton-machine' Kohli's Big-run Drought

When will Virat Kohli end his drought with the bat? The answer to this question still remains a mystery. The former RCB captain's struggle to score big runs continues after being dismissed for a first-ball duck in last night's match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Following the match, Former India opener Aakash Chopra in his latest video on his Youtube channel has highlighted that Virat Kohli's poor form has left his fans sleepless.

Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli IPL form

In the RCB vs LSG match, on Tuesday, Virat Kohli was dismissed while playing a shot against a short-of-a-length delivery from Dushmantha Chameera which went straight into the hands of Deepak Hooda at backward point. Talking about Kohli's poor form, Aakash Chopra said, "What is happening? I even tweeted that this too shall pass, eventually it will, right, that he will score runs. You still expect, fingers and toes crossed, that it is Kohli, he is the run-machine, ton-machine, that he will eventually score runs and when he scores, he will not stop but 'when will he score runs' is a question that has taken our sleep away."

He added, "Every time it feels that this guy will score runs because he has pedigree, class, is such a big player and has scored so many runs. I mean the bad time will end sometime but it is not happening."

Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli needing divine intervention

Talking about Virat Kohli's performance, the right-handed batter has scored just 119 runs at a poor average of 19.83 in seven IPL 2022 matches thus far. He started the tournament with an unbeaten 41 but has crossed the 15-run mark only once since then. Commenting on Kohli failing to convert the starts, Chopra said, "How many times he has gotten dismissed playing like this for zero, run out twice, getting caught of widish deliveries. What is happening with Kohli? I feel show his horoscope, do some yajna because I have no way to tell you how to come back from here."

The 44-year-old cricket-turned commentator concluded his discussion on Virat Kohli by saying, "We used to say that everyone has their time but this player has his era. That era came and ran for a long time and very well, but now, how many matches have passed. The runs that are scored in between, they are also not big knocks."