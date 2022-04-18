'He Broke Down In Tears': Brad Hogg Reveals Pravin Tambe's Reaction To RR Spot-fixing Saga

Years after the 2013 spot-fixing scandal in the Indian Premier League, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg on Sunday recalled ex- Rajasthan Royals teammate Pravin Tambe's reaction to it. IPL faced a major drop in 2013 when three players of Rajasthan Royals were arrested on the charges of alleged spot-fixing. Then Royal's player Hogg on Sunday revealed that Pravin Tambe was giving an emotional speech amid the match-fixing saga which inspired the rest of the team to go ahead with the tournament.

Hogg calls Pravin Tambe a ‘true inspiration’

Speaking on his YouTube channel following Tambe's biopic, ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’, Hogg called the player a ‘true inspiration’. “There was one time with Rajasthan Royals. We were in Mumbai and we went through the match-fixing saga. I'm not going to mention the players but we got on the bus after playing Mumbai and the next morning to go to Hyderabad. 3-4 players had been arrested. We got to Hyderabad and we just wanted to get out of the bus and go to our rooms because there were cameras everywhere,” Hogg said while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel.

He revealed that the team coach called on the players ahead of the next game and asked about their feelings. “Everyone was distraught and upset. The actions of few affected everyone else and all those players that were still there all had the value of playing the game in a respectful manner and not think about doing even remotely close to what those four players did. We were so disappointed,” Hogg revealed.

The ex-Australian spinner went on to say that Pravin Tambe got emotional during the meeting and gave an emotional speech. “When it came to Pravin to speak, he just broke down in tears. The opportunity of playing at the highest level on TV had just been tarnished by the actions of four other players. And his little emotional speech turned everyone to say that we've got to keep going and we still go it to play for Rajasthan Royals,” Hogg said. He called Tambe a “great of the game” in the video and said that he helped the team move ahead in the tournament.

It is interesting to note that Rajasthan failed to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming game, yet managed to make the playoffs. RR defeated Hyderabad five days later in the Eliminator. However, the team’s journey came to an end after losing to Mumbai Indians in the second qualifiers, who went on to win the tournament.

