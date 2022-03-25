'He Got On A Call...': How 'Thala' MS Dhoni Broke The News Of Stepping Down As CSK Captain

With just a day left before the start of the IPL 2022, MS Dhoni stunned everyone by deciding to step down as the skipper of the CSK team and passing over the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. The sudden decision by MS Dhoni to relinquish captaincy before the CSK vs KKR opening match is no surprise as the decision was pre-planned. This will be the second time that MS Dhoni will not be in charge of the Men in Yellow during the IPL season.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's decision to pass captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

According to Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan MS Dhoni was already planning to leave captaincy and was waiting for the right moment. Speaking to Insidesports he said, “He announced the decision at a team meeting today after practice. But he was already thinking about it. MS thought Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) was ready to take the mantle and was at his best form to take the leadership role”.

He further added, "See, you are talking about MS. He always goes according to plans. Yes, he could have continued to lead for another year but Jadeja was ready for the role and with a new team, he felt it was justified for the next captain to lead them from the first season".

Talking about MS Dhoni's future with the team, Vishwanathan said, “Dhoni will continue to be an integral part of CSK, captain or not. He will be one of the decision-makers especially as he is still the wicketkeeper. As for his future, he will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond”.

According to the report, CSK insiders were taken by surprise when Dhoni informed CEO about his decision to step down from captaincy. The report further states that Dhoni had requested to speak to N Srinivasan following which he got a chance to speak to him and inform him about his decision. According to the report, Dhoni's decision surprised Srinivasan however he understood the reason behind it in the call that lasted for about 10 minutes. Post the call, Dhoni informed the entire team during a team meeting about his decision and also named Ravindra Jadeja as CSK Captain.

MS Dhoni's IPL career

IPL 2022 will only be the second IPL season wherein MS Dhoni would not be seen leading a team. As a skipper, MS Dhoni has led the Chennai Super Kings side in 204 games, having won 121 matches and losing 82. The player is also the second most successful captain in the history of the league, having led his team to four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021, respectively. He also led the CSK side to two titles in 2010 and 2014 in the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20.