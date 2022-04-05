'He Has Been Outstanding': KKR Mentor Hussey Names Indian Veteran As 'best Buy In IPL'

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently looking like one of the strongest side of the Indian Premier League 2022 season, largely because of a phenomenal bowling display by Team India veteran Umesh Yadav. While KKR have won two out of the three matches that they have played this season, Yadav currently leads the list of players with the most wickets so far with eight scalps in three matches. Following the onslaught, Yadav has received huge praises from all corners of the cricket world, while the KKR mentor David Hussey has also revealed his thoughts about the INR 2 crore buy for KKR in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

As per KKR’s official website, Hussey said, “He's probably been the best buy in the IPL,” before explaining how teaming up with former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has helped Umesh. “He has been outstanding upfront taking early wickets. Him and [Bharat] Arun work very well together, they have worked together for 5-6 years now. They have got a good respectful relationship.,” Hussey explained.

At the same time, Hussey also mentioned that Umesh works leaps and bounds while preparing for a match, which then translates onto the field. “One thing I will say about Umesh is that he works extremely hard on the track to be prepared for each game. In his words, he says he feels no pressure because he's got a lot of support from all the background staff and full credit goes to Arun for being one of the better people and one of the better bowling coaches going around,” Hussey added.

A look at Umesh Yadav's stats in IPL 2022 so far

Umesh took two wickets each in the opening two games for KKR in the tournament, before picking up the best figures of 4/23 in the third match against Punjab Kings, which earned him the purple cap. His immense control over his line and length can be understood by the fact that he has bowled at an economy rate of 4.91 and at a strike rate of 9.00. It is pertinent to mention that Yadav was one of the underrated bowlers in the IPL 2022 mega auction as before KKR bought him for his base price, he had played only two matches in IPL 2020 and none during IPL 2021.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)