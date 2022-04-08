'He Hung Me On The Balcony...': Chahal Recalls Near-death Experience With 'drunk' Teammate

Yuzvendra Chahal is a fun-loving person known for playing pranks among teammates, but the leg spinner recently revealed that he almost faced a near-death experience while playing in IPL back in 2013.

Chahal was part of the Mumbai Indians camp in 2013 when he experienced one of the scariest moments of his life. The story of the incident was shared by Chahal with teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

Yuzvendra Chahal's IPL career started with Mumbai Indians and the leg spinner recently revealed that one of his teammates from the team back then took him on the balcony and hung him from the 15th floor of a building. Chahal while recalling the incident said, "I never told this story from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony,”

He further said, "And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of mistakes, I would’ve fallen down.”

IPL 2022: DC vs LSG highlights

The Lucknow Super Giants won their second match of the IPL 2022 season by defeating Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting encounter on Thursday. The KL Rahul-led team won the contest by six wickets and two balls to spare. The win helped LSG climb to the 2nd spot on the IPL 2022 points table. The KL Rahul-led team won the match courtesy of a brilliant batting performance from opener Quinton de Kock.

Batting first, the Delhi Capitals team posted 149 runs on board for losing three wickets. Shaw dominated LSG bowlers and scored 61 runs before being dismissed. Following Shaw's dismissal, it was the turn of the LSG spinners to apply pressure on the DC batting lineup. However, Sarfaraz Khan (36 of 28 balls) and skipper Rishabh Pant (39 of 36 balls) managed to score some quick runs in the final five overs to take the team to a respectable total.

LSG began their chase strongly with Quinton de Kock going after Capitals bowlers. KL Rahul and Evin Lewis were dismissed quickly by Kuldeep Yadav and Lalit Yadav to bring Delhi Capitals back into the game. Kuldeep Yadav provided the big breakthrough when he dismissed de Kock for 80 runs. Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya brought the team closer to the target. Hooda lost his wicket in the first ball of the final over. However, youngster Ayush Badoni hit Shardul Thakur for four and a six to win the match for the team.